Europe SaaS based SCM Market Outlook, Drivers and Challenges

The SaaS based SCM market in Europe is expected to witness strong growth over the next five years, primarily driven by the increasing penetration among end-user industries, stabilizing long-term use among end-users within developed nations and rising adoption among end-users within developing nations.

The ability of the SaaS based SCM solutions in integrating with other latest technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence is making many end-user companies switch to the cloud-based system from the traditional on-premise tools. The rapid growth in the adoption of flexible and scalable digital technologies by the end-user companies to effectively manage their supply chains is driving the SaaS based SCM market to grow. Flexibility offered by the solutions providers in terms of clients being able to choose hybrid and pay-as-you go models in deployment modes such as public and private is a key driver for the market.

The skepticism around data security issues in a cloud environment is a challenge to the growth of SaaS based SCM market. The lack of sufficient skilled professionals in the SaaS based SCM is also likely to hamper the growth of the market in Europe.

Key Segments Covered in Europe SaaS based SCM Market:

Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Solution Type

Software

Services

Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid

Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Application Type

Transportation Management

Inventory Warehouse Management

Sourcing Procurement Management

Order Management

Demand and Operations Planning

Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Type of End User Industry

Electronics Consumer Durables

Food Beverages

Healthcare Life Sciences

Automotive

Chemicals

Engineering Goods Machinery

Apparel Fashion Goods

Oil Gas

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Stationery Goods

Metals Hardware, Mining

Construction Materials

Aerospace Defense

Others (Renewable Energy, Electricals, Telecom, Furniture, etc.)

Companies Mentioned

Key Competitors in Europe SaaS based SCM Market

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

IBM

Manhattan Associates

Korber AG

Kinaxis

Logility

Descartes Systems Group

Blue Yonder

Epicor Software Corporation

E2Open LLC

Infor

Microsoft Corporation

Emerging SaaS based SCM Companies in Europe

Transporeon GmbH

Retraced GmbH

Makersite GmbH

Limbiq System GmbH

Huboo Technologies

Sorted Group Ltd.

Matrix Telematics Ltd.

7bridges

Wakeo

Shippeo

SupplHI

ELiWMS

Tecnest

Cybertec

Witrac

Kubbo

SmartMonkey

ABM Cloud

Express RMS

Gruzopoisk

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

3. Market Segmentation by Product/Solution, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts

4. Market Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts

5. Market Segmentation by Application Type, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts

6. Market Segmentation by End User Segment/Industry, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts

7. Industry Competition Analysis Competitive Landscape

8. Key Competitor Profiles

9. Geographic Analysis Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts

10. Industry Experts Opinions/Perspectives

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Appendix

13. Contact the Publisher

