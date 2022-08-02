The "Europe SaaS based SCM Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Acceleration of Supply Chain Digitization, E-Commerce Boost and EU Regulations on Data Storage: Ken Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe SaaS based SCM Market Outlook, Drivers and Challenges
The SaaS based SCM market in Europe is expected to witness strong growth over the next five years, primarily driven by the increasing penetration among end-user industries, stabilizing long-term use among end-users within developed nations and rising adoption among end-users within developing nations.
The ability of the SaaS based SCM solutions in integrating with other latest technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence is making many end-user companies switch to the cloud-based system from the traditional on-premise tools. The rapid growth in the adoption of flexible and scalable digital technologies by the end-user companies to effectively manage their supply chains is driving the SaaS based SCM market to grow. Flexibility offered by the solutions providers in terms of clients being able to choose hybrid and pay-as-you go models in deployment modes such as public and private is a key driver for the market.
The skepticism around data security issues in a cloud environment is a challenge to the growth of SaaS based SCM market. The lack of sufficient skilled professionals in the SaaS based SCM is also likely to hamper the growth of the market in Europe.
Key Segments Covered in Europe SaaS based SCM Market:
Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Solution Type
- Software
- Services
Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Deployment Mode
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid
Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Application Type
- Transportation Management
- Inventory Warehouse Management
- Sourcing Procurement Management
- Order Management
- Demand and Operations Planning
Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Type of End User Industry
- Electronics Consumer Durables
- Food Beverages
- Healthcare Life Sciences
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Engineering Goods Machinery
- Apparel Fashion Goods
- Oil Gas
- Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
- Stationery Goods
- Metals Hardware, Mining
- Construction Materials
- Aerospace Defense
- Others (Renewable Energy, Electricals, Telecom, Furniture, etc.)
Companies Mentioned
Key Competitors in Europe SaaS based SCM Market
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- IBM
- Manhattan Associates
- Korber AG
- Kinaxis
- Logility
- Descartes Systems Group
- Blue Yonder
- Epicor Software Corporation
- E2Open LLC
- Infor
- Microsoft Corporation
Emerging SaaS based SCM Companies in Europe
- Transporeon GmbH
- Retraced GmbH
- Makersite GmbH
- Limbiq System GmbH
- Huboo Technologies
- Sorted Group Ltd.
- Matrix Telematics Ltd.
- 7bridges
- Wakeo
- Shippeo
- SupplHI
- ELiWMS
- Tecnest
- Cybertec
- Witrac
- Kubbo
- SmartMonkey
- ABM Cloud
- Express RMS
- Gruzopoisk
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth
3. Market Segmentation by Product/Solution, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts
4. Market Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts
5. Market Segmentation by Application Type, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts
6. Market Segmentation by End User Segment/Industry, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts
7. Industry Competition Analysis Competitive Landscape
8. Key Competitor Profiles
9. Geographic Analysis Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts
10. Industry Experts Opinions/Perspectives
11. Analyst Recommendations
12. Appendix
13. Contact the Publisher
