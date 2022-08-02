Joining Microsoft, T-Mobile, Adobe, PayPal and other innovation leaders

Fast Company today announced its fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. DoiT International came in at no. 15 for its emphasis on versatile, independent thinkers who are empowered to pursue passion projects and nurture their skillsets.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

DoiT's unique approach to growth focuses on empowering creative problem solvers across the organization. More than half of DoiT's employees are engineers, an unusual structure in the cloud space. But by over-indexing here, DoiT allows its engineers to dedicate one-third of their time to skill development and experimentation, a focus which drives innovations like Kubent (Kube No Trouble), Cloud Blaster or Iris all authored by Do'ers and made available last year.

"DoiT is intentional in how we've created a work culture dedicated to innovation," said Chief People Officer Kristen Tronsky. "Our employees come here because they're seeking a workplace where they'll be empowered to create and challenge themselves. Do'ers aren't cogs in a machine they're spark plugs generating the lightning that powers this company."

The company's commitment to innovation led to the development of Flexsave, the ML-powered cost optimization technology that enables customers to manage and optimize their cloud compute savings with automation and flexibility. Available for DoiT customers since 2021, Flexsave became generally available in June 2022 as a standalone offering for AWS and Google Cloud customers.

The focus on supporting creativity is matched with a firm commitment to core values and a strong referral pipeline that keeps Do'ers embedded in a supportive culture and able to function with a high level of autonomy. Paired with some of the most intelligent technology in cloud management, DoiT is a haven for innovation at all levels.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

To see the complete list, visit: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About DoiT International

DoiT International provides intelligent technology to simplify and automate public cloud use, alongside expert consultancy and unlimited technical support for digitally savvy companies. An award-winning strategic partner of Google Cloud and AWS, DoiT operates in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit doit-intl.com.

