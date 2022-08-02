All economic and financial indicators grew substantially:

Consolidated turnover of € 889.7 million (€ 712.8 in H1 2021);

EBITDA of € 144.4 million (€ 119.5 in H1 2021);

EBIT of € 122.9 million (€96.0 in H1 2021);

Pre-tax profit of €108.7million (€98.7 in H12021).

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 June 2022.

Since the start of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of €889.7 million, which is an increase of 24.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first half of 2022, consolidated EBITDA of €144.4 million compared to the €119.5 million recorded in 2021 and corresponds to 16.2% of turnover.

EBIT, from January to June, was €122.9 million (€96.0 million in 2021), corresponding to 13.8% of turnover.

Pre-tax profit, from January to June 2022, was €108.7 million (€98.7 million in 2021), corresponding to 12.2% of turnover.

As regards the second quarter 2022, the Group's performance was also positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €448.8 million, up by 24.5% compared to 2021.

EBITDA, from April to June 2022, amounted to €73.6 million, with EBIT of €65.2 million and pre-tax profit of €49.3 million.

As at 30 June 2022, the Group's net financial position was positive for €165.7 million, while at 31 March 2022 was positive for €279.7 million. The financial position at 30 June 2021 was positive for €165.4 million.

"The first half of 2022 was very positive, both in terms of revenue and margins," said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply. "In recent months we have seen a continuous growth in investments by companies in two main areas of innovation: artificial intelligence and cloud."

"In particular, the revolution linked to the introduction of artificial intelligence is at the beginning of a growth path that promises to be explosive," added Mario Rizzante. In a short time, we will have artificial intelligence for everything, just as today we have a mobile app for every need."

"What is going to happen in the next few years," Mario Rizzante continued, "will be incredible. Today, the availability of very high-speed networks makes it possible to develop applications never before thought possible, enabling continuous interactions between the physical and digital worlds. In a short time, we will be living in a blend of automation, artificial intelligence, digital interfaces and connected objects, but it will take an enormous amount of work to make this possible. This is where we intend to position ourselves as a niche player with very high technological capabilities."

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

