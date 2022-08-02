AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Innovations' Tech2Heal Announces Second Pilot Study of its Proprietary Healthcare Management Platform - Alakin

- Alakin to be utilized in a Parkinson study set to commence in Paris, France -

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, has reported a second pilot study for its Alakin HEALTHcare MAnagement Platform ("health.map" for short). Alakin is targeted for release in August 2022, with pilot studies to commence in hospitals and clinics in multiple locations, for a six-month trial period.

Alakin consists of a clinical dashboard for use by multi-disciplinary care teams that interacts with a conversational mobile app for patient use (IOS and Android). Alakin is a readily configurable, user-friendly "Swiss army knife" tool that promotes improved productivity of healthcare organizations, while providing them with the ability to create easily scaled engagement tools that link multi-disciplinary care teams with their patients - both for monitoring and vertical digital therapy purposes. Alakin is available in five languages: English, French, Spanish, German, and Portuguese.

In the second of a series of planned studies involving Alakin, a clinical research team in Paris, France is preparing to launch a digital therapy program for Parkinson patients, a disease which impacts 200,000 people in France. Alakin's "no code" design permits this clinical team to effortlessly create and customize a complete vertical therapy process to assist patients in their daily life with a structured and adaptable program of monitoring and engagement. The research team will integrate digital biomarkers that use the accelerometer, the camera, and the microphone of the Alakin mobile app to aid in diagnosis, monitoring, and progression of the disease's evolution in patients.

"We at AI/ML are excited by the potential and versatility of Alakin" said Tim Daniels, Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "In addition to Tech2Heal's plans for the platform in Europe and South America, we are also looking forward to deploying the technology in the North American marketplace through AI/ML's subsidiary, AI Rx Inc., which owns the North American distribution rights to this exciting technology. Parkinson's afflicts nearly one million Americans currently, with 60,000 new cases diagnosed each year. This clinical study will demonstrate the malleability and applicability of Alakin to a variety of case settings, such as its use as an aid for Parkinson's."

Alakin is a SaaS-modelled comprehensive, HEALTHcare MAnagement Platform ("health.map") targeted for use by healthcare providers and pharma, is natively developed in FHIR standards to guarantee high interoperability, and is fully HIPPA compliant. Alakin consists of a clinical dashboard for multidisciplinary care teams and a conversational mobile app for patient use (IOS and Android). Alakin is available in five languages: English, French, Spanish, German, and Portuguese. The Alakin solution facilitates connected care delivery across any clinical condition, patient profile, and treatment plan, significantly increasing patient engagement while helping to reduce adverse events.

The flexibility of Alakin enables it to easily adapt to any healthcare setting or workflow - from oncology to primary care, from diabetes to hospital-to-home transition, or even post-acute care. This flexibility is possible thanks to a powerful care pathway creator. It allows doctors to fine-tune care workflows to their needs and protocols, either creating remote care programs from scratch, or by leveraging existing protocols from ICHOM standards. These workflows are then instantly transformed into a conversational patient app, empowering patients to manage parts of their care journey themselves.

Alakin has highly configurable features and an integrated series of tools unique in the market, such as scheduling management, collaborative tools, embedded telemedicine and chat, a triage dashboard, patient records, a prescription builder, a care pathways studio, and a mobile app for patients.

About Tech2Heal

Tech2Heal is a Paris, France based healthcare innovator specializing in digital health technologies with the objective of creating a compassionate, collaborative and patient-centered healthcare ecosystem. T2H has developed a portfolio of health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental and physical well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets and remote live counselling.

Tech2Heal's premier products include:

Qookka - clinically supported and evidence-based digital therapy for anxious and depressed patients delivered via a secure digital platform

Alakin - a bespoke, digital HEALTHcare MAnagement Platform ("health.map") designed for healthcare providers and pharma. Assisted self-care become reality for patients and care team members alike.

For more information: https://www.tech2heal.com/

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 9.44% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

