High grade intercept from near surface in last drillhole of the April 2022 campaign

Assays for RHW22-006 returned: 26.4m at 1.01% Li 2 O, 355ppm Ta 2 O 5 , 980ppm Cs, 1601ppm Rb 2 O from 7.4m; including 12.7m at 1.29% Li2O, 423ppm Ta2O5, 1160ppm Rb2O, 600ppm Cs; and 3.7m at 2.61% Li 2 O, 579ppm Ta 2 O 5 , 1061ppm Rb 2 O, 441ppm Cs

Very high-grade (+2.5% Li2O) with tantalum, rubidium and caesium association

RHW22-001, 002, 003 and 005 show lithium caesium tantalum (LCT) signatures confirming the presence of multiple dyke systems in the area

Hole RHW22-006 was collared directly into weathered pegmatite

Multiple newly identified outcrops surround the RHW22-006 collar

RHW22-006 potentially not collared optimally to fully test the pegmatite intrusion

Historical 2008 core discovered at the Eastmain site shows unsampled pegmatite intervals mistakenly referenced as granite up to 80m thick

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (the Company or Benz) is pleased to provide an update on its lithium exploration activities. Assays for the 6 holes drilled in April 2022 at Ruby Hill West as part of Benz's maiden lithium drilling have been received and confirm thick high-grade pegmatite as well as the presence of multiple dykes system in the area.





Figure 1: Spodumene bearing pegmatite in core, Ruby Hill West drilling RHW22-006. The interval returned 26.4m at 1.01% LiI2O from 7.4m including 3.7m at 2.7% Li2O.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_001full.jpg.

CEO, Xavier Braud, commented:

"These results prove that the Ruby Hill West pegmatite we drilled this year carries both grade and thickness. We are currently in the field at Ruby Hill West and Windy Mountain identifying more pegmatite outcrops and stripping the outcrops near last winter's drilling.

"We have seen some pretty spectacular spodumene mineralisation in outcrop near RHW22-006 collar with single spodumene crystals up to 50cm long.

"This region has been underexplored and we believe we can find more of those lithium bearing pegmatites, turning Ruby Hill West into a lithium camp for the benefit of Benz shareholders.

"Every campaign we have conducted has been successful and returned high grade gold and now high-grade lithium mineralisation. We will keep exploring and making discoveries in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt, a new frontier area that Benz is bringing to the world's attention.

"Finding core from holes drilled in 2008 which has unsampled pegmatites is a welcome discovery. This pegmatite shows high rubidium and niobium content on a hand held XRF indicating probable fertility. Sometimes, discoveries are made in the core yard unearthing historical core and looking at it with a fresh eye."





Figure 2: Ruby Hill West pegmatite, outcrop with 50cm long spodumene crystal

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_002full.jpg.

Ruby Hill West Lithium Drilling Results

The Ruby Hill West Lithium Project is a surface occurrence of spodumene bearing LCT pegmatite within the Ruby Hill West Project, located 50km due west of the Eastmain exploration camp. The occurrence was first sampled in 2016 by Eastmain Resources and then by Quebec government geologists in 2018. Only limited sampling was conducted by both groups.

In the summer of 2021, a team of consultants working for Benz sampled the outcrop without sufficiently attempting to scrape the moss and other vegetation covering the underlying rocks.

The samples collected returned best assay values of:

2.59% Li2O, 1970ppm Rb, 1030 ppm Ta, 7530 ppm Cs

1.9% Li2O, 3160ppm Rb, 3820 ppm Cs, 274ppm Ta





Figure 3: Spodumene rich part of RHW22-006 intercept, this part is from the 3.7m at 2.70% Li2O

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_003full.jpg.

In March 2022, Benz conducted a drilling program at the Ruby Hill West lithium pegmatite prospect and reported a 31.2m interval of visible pegmatite with zones of visible spodumene in the drilling (ASX & TSX-V releases dated 29 April 2022 "Multiple spodumene pegmatites intersected at Ruby Hill West").

Drillholes RHW22-001, RHW22-002, RHW22-003 and RHW22-005 were drilled 100m apart from each other and targeted the geology at depth under lithium bearing pegmatite outcrop and sub-crop sampled in 2021.

The limited time spent on the outcrop during the 2021 campaign had not allowed for detailed exploration and the structural directions guiding drilling direction were inferred from historical airborne magnetics data. Those holes were located north west of the outcrop and drilled towards 155° azimuth.

Benz's best hole of the 2022 drilling campaign was RHW22-006 which returned 31.1m of pegmatite from near surface.

Assays for this hole returned:

31.1m at 0.9% Li2O, 323ppm Ta2O5, 1093ppm Cs, 1558ppm Rb2O from 2.6m including: 26.4m at 1.01% Li2O, 355ppm Ta2O5, 980ppm Cs, 1601ppm Rb2O from 7.35m 12.7m at 1.29% Li2O, 423ppm Ta2O5, 600ppm Cs, 1156ppm Rb2O from 21m 3.7m at 2.61% Li2O, 579ppm Ta2O5, 441ppm Cs, 1057ppm Rb2O from 30m



Hole RHW22-006, drilled only 4.0m away from hole RHW22-004 was collared directly into weathered pegmatite. Multiple newly identified outcrops surround the collar and it now looks like the hole was not collared optimally to fully test the intrusive pegmatite body.

Benz will have to reassess the geometry of the system as the pegmatite is potentially thicker than what was intercepted in hole RHW22-006.





Figure 4: Schematic cross section with Benz's best result from RHW 2022 drilling campaign. Note, drillholes RWH22-003 and 004 are interpreted to be drilled below a pegmatite body dipping toward the reader and sub parallel to the section.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_004full.jpg.

Drillhole RHW22-004 was unfortunately collared in the host basalt 2m from the pegmatite/basalt contact and is believed to have been drilled continuously above the contact for the whole length of the hole.

Field observation conducted following extensive vegetation removal from the outcrops shows that there are two main bodies of spodumene bearing pegmatites and secondary dykes of lower size and importance. The current interpretation is that drillholes RWH22-001, 002, 003 and 005 were drilled at angles which could not adequately test the main body of pegmatite now at outcrop.





Figure 5: April 2022 drilling with simplified drillhole geology over satellite image.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_005full.jpg.





Figure 6: Schematic section of RHW22-005 with assays results.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_006full.jpg.





Figure 7: Schematic section of RHW22-001. The hole may have been drilled below the main pegmatite intrusion body. The geometry of the main outcropping pegmatite body seems to be dipping towards the reader and be parallel to the current section with RHW22-001 having only intercepted small secondary cross cutting dykes.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 7, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_007full.jpg.





Figure 8: Schematic section of RHW22-002 with assay results. The geometry of the main outcropping pegmatite body seems to be dipping towards the reader and be parallel to the current section with RHW22-002 having only intercepted small secondary cross cutting dykes.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 8, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_008full.jpg.





Figure 9: Ruby Hill West, Summer 2022 - uncovering spodumene pegmatite.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 9, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_009full.jpg.





Figure 10: RHW main pegmatite outcrop, removing cover allowed identification of a basalt/pegmatite contact (under the geologist's feet and allowed for the discovery of very large (+50cm euhedral and subhedral spodumene crystals) as shown by the geologist.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 10, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_010full.jpg.





Figure 11: Uncovering RHW main pegmatite outcrop, located between drillholes RHW22-001,003 and 004 and potentially dipping parallel to the drillholes.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 11, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_011full.jpg.

Historical Drilling:

During a site inspection in late June 2022, core from a 2008 drilling campaign at Ruby Hill West was discovered in the core racks at the Eastmain mine site. Three holes had pegmatite core in the racks.





Figure 12: Racks with core from the 2008 drill campaign at Ruby Hill West - Note: Eastmain Decline in the background

To view an enhanced version of Figure 12, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_fig%2012%20benz.jpg.





Figure 13: RHW-08-003 core displaying pegmatite (80m of cumulative length).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 13 please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_015full.jpg.

The 2008 drilling campaign led by Eastmain Resources at Ruby Hill West was targeting VTEM targets, interpreted from a 2005 airborne survey. A limited number of intervals were sampled and analysed for a suite of elements in the search for gold mineralisation.

In total, 3 holes (RH-08-002, RH-08-003, and RH-08-014) showed intervals of pegmatites in the core.

The core was never sampled or assayed for any other commodity and there is potential for the pegmatites in those three holes to be part of a system prospective for lithium and associated tantalum, caesium and rubidium.

Benz is currently cutting the core and samples will be submitted in due course to ALS Laboratories in Montreal for analysis by a suitable method.

Eastmain Gold Project

The Eastmain Gold Project, situated on the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada, currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold (Indicated: 236,500oz at 8.2gpt gold, Inferred: 139,300oz at 7.5gpt gold). The existing gold mineralisation is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite in highly deformed and altered rocks making it amenable to detection using electromagnetic techniques. Multiple gold occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 12km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited but highly encouraging testing outside the existing resource area.





Figure 14: Benz's tenure over Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt simplified geology.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 14, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/132478_4bb49e63945c187d_016full.jpg.

This release was prepared under supervision and approved by Dr. Danielle Giovenazzo, P.Geo, acting as Benz's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 for the reporting of exploration and drilling results.

This release was prepared under supervision and approved by Dr. Marat Abzalov, PGeo, holder of an OGQ temporary permit, acting as Benz's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 for the purposes of exploration target compilation and calculation.

This release was prepared under supervision and approved by Mr Xavier Braud, PGeo, holder of an OGQ temporary permit, acting as Benz's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 for the purposes of exploration results and field observations.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) brings together an experienced team of geoscientists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to unlock the immense mineral potential of the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Northern Quebec, which is prospective for gold, lithium, nickel, copper and other high-value minerals. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East Projects in Quebec and owns 100% of the Windy Mountain Project.

At the Eastmain Gold Project, Benz has identified a combination of over 380 modelled in-hole and off-hole DHEM conductors over a strike length of 6km which is open in all directions (final interpretation of some of the conductors still pending).

In 2021, Benz confirmed the presence of visible spodumene in a pegmatite at the Ruby Hill West Project, indicating lithium mineralisation which Benz intends to further explore in 2022.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

Competent Person's Statements: The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting information compiled by Mr Xavier Braud, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG membership ID:6963). Mr Braud is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and qualifies as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Braud holds securities in Benz Mining Corp and consents to the inclusion of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

The information in this announcement that relates to the Inferred Mineral Resource was first reported under the JORC Code by the Company in its prospectus released to the ASX on 21 December 2020. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement

Appendix 1: Drilling data to date - Eastmain Mine

Table 1: Collar data from Ruby Hill West Pegmatite Drilling



DDH ID



Area X-NAD83-

Z18N Y- NAD83-

Z18N Elevation Azimuth Dip Final

Depth RHW22-001 Ruby Hill West Pegmatite 658490 5796350 540 155 -50 170 RHW22-002 Ruby Hill West Pegmatite 658445 5796330 544 155 -50 200 RHW22-003 Ruby Hill West Pegmatite 658525 5796455 534 155 -50 250 RHW22-004 Ruby Hill West Pegmatite 658614 5796219 546 335 -50 200 RHW22-005 Ruby Hill West Pegmatite 658330 5796335 554 155 -50 200 RHW22-006 Ruby Hill West Pegmatite 658614 5796219 546 155 -50 200





Table 2: Ruby Hill West Lithium Assays

DDH ID From To Length Li2O % Ta2O5 (ppm) Cs (ppm) Rb (ppm) RHW22-001 72.00 72.97 1.00 0.08 2 65 377 RHW22-001 72.97 73.90 0.90 0.24 156 1350 686 RHW22-001 73.90 74.80 0.90 0.23 117 1330 655 RHW22-001 74.80 75.77 1.00 0.66 196 1540 1135 RHW22-001 75.77 76.60 0.80 0.16 96 1060 1345 RHW22-001 76.60 77.45 0.90 0.22 133 1050 565 RHW22-001 77.45 78.55 1.10 0.07 1 84 431 RHW22-001 78.55 80.00 1.50 0.15 119 361 558 RHW22-001 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.07 26 53 547 RHW22-001 89.30 90.30 1.00 0.05 0 12 199 RHW22-001 90.30 90.97 0.70 0.06 47 11 85 RHW22-001 90.97 92.10 1.10 0.12 7 13 10 RHW22-001 92.10 93.35 1.30 0.06 124 11 3 RHW22-001 93.35 95.35 2.00 0.06 199 8 109 RHW22-001 95.35 97.42 2.10 0.09 4 5 47 RHW22-001 97.42 98.45 1.00 0.01 109 4 3 RHW22-001 98.45 100.00 1.60 0.08 5 8 79 RHW22-002 66.33 67.33 1.00 0.10 1 54 209 RHW22-002 67.33 68.33 1.00 0.11 160 137 196 RHW22-002 68.33 69.90 1.60 0.17 3 431 454 RHW22-002 69.90 71.00 1.10 0.66 203 387 886 RHW22-002 71.00 72.00 1.00 0.42 197 587 1265 RHW22-002 72.00 73.10 1.10 0.76 300 832 940 RHW22-002 73.10 74.00 0.90 0.29 37 2510 1925 RHW22-002 84.00 85.00 1.00 0.09 14 103 629 RHW22-002 85.00 86.00 1.00 0.12 165 286 639 RHW22-002 86.00 87.00 1.00 0.11 13 213 475 RHW22-002 87.00 88.60 1.60 0.15 7 214 455 RHW22-002 88.60 89.33 0.70 0.08 215 247 308 RHW22-002 89.33 89.73 0.40 0.23 6 2010 2880 RHW22-002 89.73 91.00 1.30 0.18 182 1970 1790 RHW22-002 91.00 92.00 1.00 0.04 72 678 5620 RHW22-002 92.00 93.00 1.00 0.50 329 463 2030 RHW22-003 155.00 156.50 1.50 0.01 71 4 3 RHW22-003 172.50 173.00 0.50 0.04 87 14 175 RHW22-003 173.80 174.30 0.50 0.05 74 22 175 RHW22-005 83.00 83.50 0.50 0.00 203 360 224 RHW22-005 111.90 112.80 0.90 0.00 90 165 473 RHW22-005 114.6 115.1 0.5 0.03 103 740 695 RHW22-005 118 118.5 0.5 0.00 80 913 1155 RHW22-005 119.1 120.7 1.6 0.00 90 409 316 RHW22-005 124.4 124.9 0.5 0.04 71 1260 1680 RHW22-005 127.4 128 0.6 0.14 116 1125 966 RHW22-005 128 128.6 0.6 0.11 112 984 280 RHW22-005 142.55 143.5 1 0.24 41 405 1060 RHW22-005 143.5 144.65 1.2 0.16 115 393 3910 RHW22-006 2.6 3.4 0.80 0.24 35 254 526 RHW22-006 3.4 4.5 1.10 0.40 237 2540 1785 RHW22-006 4.5 6 1.50 0.31 142 1545 1115 RHW22-006 6 7.35 1.40 0.25 149 2100 1240 RHW22-006 7.35 9 1.70 1.23 215 1285 2370 RHW22-006 9 10.5 1.50 0.33 216 484 1895 RHW22-006 10.5 11.9 1.40 1.41 214 969 1315 RHW22-006 11.9 12.66 0.80 1.43 195 1250 1340 RHW22-006 12.66 13.65 1.00 0.25 185 345 1135 RHW22-006 13.65 14.6 1.00 0.23 190 1575 1925 RHW22-006 14.6 15.6 1.00 0.77 201 922 1280 RHW22-006 15.6 17 1.40 1.04 259 1355 1635 RHW22-006 17 18.5 1.50 0.43 487 1615 1930 RHW22-006 18.5 20.2 1.70 0.56 495 2780 2510 RHW22-006 20.2 21 0.80 0.38 434 1560 2440 RHW22-006 21 22.8 1.80 1.16 709 846 1075 RHW22-006 22.8 24 1.20 1.08 395 1570 980 RHW22-006 24 25.5 1.50 0.55 213 633 902 RHW22-006 25.5 27 1.50 0.08 354 264 770 RHW22-006 27 28.5 1.50 0.86 196 495 1865 RHW22-006 28.5 30 1.50 0.72 223 331 974 RHW22-006 30 31 1.00 2.38 521 451 986 RHW22-006 31 32.5 1.50 2.63 526 522 1080 RHW22-006 32.5 33.7 1.20 2.76 694 331 819 RHW22-006 33.7 34.7 1.00 0.04 738 218 1180

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132478