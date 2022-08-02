The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQB Market and DTC Eligibility

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94)(OTCQB:MYLKF) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that the Company's subordinate voting shares ("Shares") will commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") on August 2, 2022, under the symbol "MYLKF". The Shares are also eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States ("US").

"Trading on the OTCQB represents another important milestone achieved for The Planting Hope Company," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Founded in the United States, with operating headquarters in Chicago and significant distribution of our products in more than 48,000 retail facings across the US, we're excited to be able to offer opportunities for US investors to own stock in our company and broaden the audience for our story. We believe this move will also increase transparency and liquidity to both existing and prospective shareholders and support our growth plans as we execute our business plan and continue to grow distribution, sales, and fans of our plant-based, planet-friendly, pantry-staple foods."

Designed for early-stage and developing companies in the United States and abroad, the OTCQB is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for OTCQB quotes, companies must be current in their disclosure filings, have audited financial statements, and undergo an annual validation and management certification process. Companies must also meet minimum bid testing and other financial terms. OTCQB is recognized as an established public market by the Securities and Exchange Commission and provides current public information to investors in need of securities analysis, valuation, and trading.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, an American company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligible securities can be electronically cleared and settled, which simplifies the process of trading, improves execution speeds, and enhances liquidity in the United States.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Contacts

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

For IR Inquiries:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

(905) 326-1888 ext. 1

glen@bristolir.com

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

For Media inquiries:

Alex Jessup, Jessup PR

(323) 529-3541

alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals the potential demand for the Company's products, the timing and success of anticipated product launches and distribution of the Company's products, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's internal research and analysis is indicative of broader market trends and the Company's anticipated future demand for its products, that changes in consumer preferences in the plant-based food industry will continue in accordance with the Company's expectations, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710473/Planting-Hope-Announces-Commencement-of-Trading-on-OTCQB-Market-and-DTC-Eligibility