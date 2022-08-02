Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.08.2022 | 14:03
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Nanfang Media Group: 10,000 RMB! "My Guangdong Story" short video solicitation calls for global entries

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your videos on Guangdong could win you some serious cash prizes, up to 10,000 RMB. Come and take part in the event "My Guangdong Story" Global Solicitation for Short Videos.