Australian startup Hysata is seeking to commercialize a breakthrough made at the University of Wollongong which CEO Paul Barrett describes as a "brand new category of electrolyzer" with 95% system efficiency.From pv magazine Australia Based in Illawarra on Australia's New South Wales south coast, hydrogen technology company Hysata has closed its Series A funding round oversubscribed at AUD 42.5 million ($29.4 million). The company launched in 2021 claiming its capillary-fed electrolysis technology will deliver a "giant leap" in performance and cost compared to incumbent technologies, promising ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...