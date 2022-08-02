Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Announces Combined 2021 and 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Camber Energy, Inc., (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") announced on August 1, 2022, that its combined 2021 and 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on September 27, 2022. The Company did not hold an annual meeting last year and as such is holding a combined annual meeting for the fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The Company's stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022, shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

For the continued support of the health and well-being of our management and stockholders, the Annual Meeting of the Company will be held in a virtual meeting format only. The virtual meeting may be accessed at https://agm.iproxydirect.com/cei. There is no in-person meeting to attend. Registration to attend the Annual Meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m. CT and the Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Whether or not they plan to attend, we urge stockholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting, by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Meeting materials will be mailed to stockholders on or about August 17, 2022.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company's majority-owned subsidiary also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, natural and man-made disasters, civil unrest, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), war and similar hostilities, geopolitical uncertainty, conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387 (ext.3)

