Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an additional seven drill holes at the Ryuo prospect, and commencement of drilling at the Kitano-o prospect, both prospects are located within the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

Seven additional drill holes were completed at Ryuo for a total of 2,888 m of diamond drill core between April and June this year. Drilling was positioned to step-out at approximate 50 m intervals from high-grade mineralization encountered in the 2021 drill program, and test continuity of mineralization along strike and to depth (Figure 1 & 2). Samples from the 7 drill holes have been submitted to the ALS laboratory in Vancouver for assay and results are expected to be released in September. For more information on the 2021 drilling results at the Ryuo prospect refer to the Company's news release dated 22nd February 2022.

Drilling operations have now moved to the east side of the Kitano-o prospect where three 700 m deep drill holes are planned. Drilling will target below combined geochemical and geophysical anomalies to locate the deeper source of gold mined from the Kitano-o placer deposits. Surface programs previously completed on the eastern side of the Kitano-o prospect show elevated gold and pathfinder element geochemistry in soil and rock supported by CSAMT resistivity anomalies which lie proximal to the intersection of major gravity inferred graben-bounding and transfer faults (Figure 1).

More than 96,000 ounces of gold were produced from the Kitano-o mine, prior to the government-imposed closure in 19431. Gold was mined along a 3 km long zone from clay-rich placer deposits located immediately below the Kitano-o sinter.

2022 Ikutahara Project Surface Exploration Programs

Sampling of extensions to soil grids completed in 2021 at the Ryuo and at Kitano-o prospect has also commenced (Figure 1). Extensions to the soil grid at Ryuo will aim to advance additional drill targets both parallel and along strike of the known prospect area. At East Kitano-o, open-ended gold and pathfinder element anomalies on the north side of the grid extend towards the flank of Maruyama rhyolite dome. Dome margins are a prime site for epithermal vein deposits in the region. A good analogy of this is seen at the Konomai mine located 20 km to the north of the Ikutahara project where 2.35 Moz of gold were mined from a series of veins located within and along the margin of a rhyolite dome complex. A 3 km southward extension of the Kitano-o soil grid will further define the strike potential of en echelon veining at the historical Ikutahara and Showa mine workings. Sampling of historic mine dump material by the Company on these shallowly developed workings gave gold grades up to 93.3 g/t Au, refer to the Company's news release dated May 7, 2018.

Reference

1 Metal Mining Agency of Japan, March 1990, Geological Survey Report for Fiscal Year 1989, Northern Hokkaido Area B-Metalliferous Deposits Overview.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold Vice President of Exploration and Country Manager, Andrew Rowe, BAppSc, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has an operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

