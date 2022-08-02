Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.08.2022 | 14:33
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABI Research: PTC, Huawei, AutoStore, and Utimaco Among the 37 Companies Leading the Way in 2022 and Beyond

ABI Research releases its latest Competitive Ranking roundup

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research analysts around the globe are constantly collecting data and information from technology providers, partners, and end users. The results are routinely published in Competitive Ranking reports, which offer comprehensive insight into different markets, assessing companies' implementation and innovation strategies. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research summarized the results of 10 recent Competitive Rankings in the just released whitepaper, 37 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2022.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)

The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, new products, and new players emerging daily. "This continuous state of flux can prove challenging-both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition and for companies looking for the best technology providers. Our Competitive Rankings offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors and are proving to be an invaluable tool for our clients," explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The overall leaders are:

  • PTC - Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms
  • Nokia - Open RAN Platforms
  • Device Authority - IoT Device Identity Lifecycle Management
  • VMware - 5G Telco Cloud-Native Platforms
  • Ericsson - Massive MIMO Platforms
  • AutoStore - Micro-Fulfillment Automated Storage and Retrieval System Vendors
  • Utimaco - Hardware Security Module OEMs
  • Entrust - Centralized Personalization and Issuance Solutions
  • Huawei - Device Management for Massive IoT
  • Blue Yonder - Supply Chain Visibility Solution Providers

For a full look at all the leaders, top innovators, and top implementors, download the whitepaper, 37 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2022.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research???????????,?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.