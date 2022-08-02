Baden-Württemberg, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Mapstar, a map-based application that allows users to anchor digital content to real-world environments, has launched its new open beta. First conceptualized in 2015, Mapstar allows users to capture the world around them using just their smartphones. From there, users can add digital content to every corner and edge of the real world and create an enhanced version of reality. Through this, users can create, edit, own, and share extended reality maps and explore the 3D worlds created by other users.

With global spending on Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality predicted to soar to $72.8 billion in 2024, Mapstar is setting out to become an industry leader in this rapidly emerging field. Through the newly unveiled app, users can capture their environment, and as they move through it, the app creates a 3D mesh that functions as a digital twin to the real world. One of the biggest challenges in the building of metaverses is Spatial Computing, and this has been solved by Mapstar through its mobile application. Spatial computing gives users the opportunity to anchor digital information with precision in the real world. Only using Augmented reality doesn't allow digital information to be permanently placed in the real world. Users can then use the world editor to customize, augment, and annotate their maps. Senior officials at the company underline that virtually any form of content can be added to the map, from inserting an emoji into your back garden to overlaying a custom voice message. Furthermore, customized 3D models can be uploaded and placed anywhere for other users to discover, facilitating a sense of both creativity and community. Edited maps can be shared and become a collaborative effort between multiple users.

The uniquely shared nature of Mapstar allows for real-world applications that it hopes will streamline the creative process across various industries. For instance, the role of architects in the metaverse is becoming increasingly prominent; Mapstar enables construction companies to use its app as a planning tool to conceptualize building schematics. They can then scale and share them with others. In addition to this, guides can take virtual visitors through immersive museum tours through the incorporation of text and audio as they lead them through the exhibits.

In the future, Mapstar plans to capitalize on the rapidly expanding NFT market and enable users to turn their created assets into NFTs. In the space of just two years, the number of metaverse and NFT trademark filings has grown by almost 100%, and Mapstar is positioning itself at the forefront of this booming industry. The physical world that Mapstar is based on will be divided into areas of land that can be bought, traded, and rented to advertisers. More and more companies are looking to the metaverse as an effective means of reaching new, younger customers, and the hyper-sociability of the virtual world makes it especially appealing to advertisers. Any trades that take place on land that you own in Mapstar will earn you a percentage of each transaction, enabling landowners to earn passive income through the app.

"With Mapstar, the possible use cases are endless. I envision Mapstar as an all-in-one solution for the future, integrating the metaverse while at the same time offering an effective operating system for the real world," says Mapstar founder Shora Shirzad. "This is something that, we believe, can change the world."

