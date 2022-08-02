Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Liberty Defense (OTCQB: LDDFF) ("the Company"), a company that provides multi-technology security solutions for enhanced detection of concealed weapons and other dangerous or prohibited items. Its technology solutions are ideal for deployment in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations that require enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, government buildings, ports of entry, schools, and more.

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Jay Adelaar, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley, to take us through some of the significant milestones that the Company has achieved on both the commercial and technological fronts.

The interview kicked off with a refresher on the Company's background and focus: "We develop and commercialize breakthrough technology solutions that can keep busy public and private spaces safer, while also improving the experience of the associated security screening," explained Adelaar. "Our flagship product, HEXWAVE, is a walk-through portal that can be situated indoors or outdoors, and is unique in its ability to identify both metal and non-metal items that may be hidden on a person's body."

"We also have two additional products in development that we have secured exclusive licenses for from a corporation that is funded by the U.S. government, and that works directly with agencies such as the TSA," continued Adelaar. "These products are tailored to serve the aviation industry and include the High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) upgrade to the existing full body scanners, as well as a shoe scanner that could eliminate the need to remove shoes at the airport."

The conversation then turned to the commercialization of the Company's HEXWAVE product: "We are thrilled to be at the stage where we are gearing up for on-site beta testing with a range of potential clients including an airport, stadium, and more. This exciting phase is the culmination of seven years and $40 million of focused engineering, testing, trials, and refinement. And we are now ready to showcase what we have built in the field," said Adelaar. "We plan to launch at the end of August this coming year with a handful of select beta testing partners. We have a long list of interested test sites, but it is very important to our team to ensure that this next step is done thoughtfully."

"What kinds of companies have been showing interest in testing HEXWAVE?" asked Copley. "The range of potential client verticals for this technology is stunning, it's clear that security is top of mind to many these days," said Adelaar, adding that government buildings, schools, religious centers, ports of entry, stadiums, office buildings, airports, and more are all locations that could benefit from this technology.

"Why should investors be following Liberty Defense at this time?" asked Copley. "We are at that pivotal point where we have done the considerable legwork to get the product to the place where we feel it is ready to be tested in the field," said Adelaar, before elaborating on the Company's experienced and dedicated team. "We are really on the cusp of going from a development and engineering company to a company that is selling a cutting edge, never before seen technology that could transform the way security is managed in public spaces forever."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FSE: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

