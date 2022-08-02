The global pharmaceutical company Adalvo today announced the acquisition of its first branded product, Onsolis after concluding a deal with a reputable US based specialty pharmaceutical Company, that originally owned the product.

The brand is an opioid analgesic, indicated for the management of persistent breakthrough pain in cancer patients who have already received and are tolerant to opioid therapy for their underlying cancer pain. Adalvo will be the sole and exclusive owner of the brand and will obtain full rights to the product, taking over all existing business and all market authorizations globally, including in the US.

The brand is currently being sold in several EU countries and in Taiwan by business partners. Adalvo will assume the supply responsibility and business continuity for these partners.

"This acquisition paves the way towards a transformative journey, at Adalvo. It is a real game changer, and we are thrilled to be venturing into the branded product domain, growing our position as a global partner of choice," commented Anil Okay, CEO of Adalvo. "Our business remains fueled by our passion for relentless commitment to the partner network that we serve, and we will continue to bring high value assets to our portfolio, now also venturing into the branded product domain."

Adalvo is a global pharmaceutical company, and one of the leading B2B pharmaceutical companies in Europe, with commercial partnerships in more than 70 countries and for over 90 commercial partners globally. The company's declared purpose is to make a difference for patients all over the world, driven by our smart collaboration network and commitment to delivering highest quality differentiated products and services to our partners. With headquarters in Malta, the company has additional offices in more than 15 countries such as Switzerland, UK, Netherlands, Spain, Iceland, Austria, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Portugal, Czech Republic, and India. At Adalvo, we know that our partners like to be bigger, better, and smarter in the dynamic pharmaceutical sector. That's why our approach is unique, customized to our partners, and is designed to challenge the status quo: together, this helps our partners achieve their business goals. We take pride in our ability to help its partners reach their goals be those increasing revenues or pushing into new markets. While partners are a high priority, Adalvo is also committed to its purpose and mission to accelerate the growth and development of employees and local communities. Adalvo tirelessly strives for excellence in all of its endeavors, driven by a deep-rooted passion to making a difference for partners. The company's purpose driven culture is committed to improving the lives of patients around the world. Our dynamic leadership team brings significant experience and industry know-how to Adalvo, which has helped to establish the company as a reliable global partner.

