Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announces the launch of its PartnerKonnect program. The fast-growing global network of partners will support the global risk management community by delivering value-added services, integrations, and customized solutions to the world's most prestigious organizations.

"Our partners have long played a critical role in helping us equip Riskonnect customers with top-of-the-line tools and expertise so they can make risk decisions with confidence and drive value," said Prince Lal, vice president of partners and alliances at Riskonnect. "We've decided to formalize a partner program and build out a dedicated team across the U.S. and EMEA region to support these alliances. The goal is to give our partners even more resources so together we can enable our combined customer base to thrive, and simultaneously, help our partners grow their businesses."

Riskonnect's PartnerKonnect program includes top management and consulting firms and technology and service providers that are dedicated to helping organizations transform the way they view and manage risk. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) is one key area where Riskonnect is already providing value to partners.

"In the race to net zero, we're working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve a green economy," said Tim Archer, climate and sustainability partner, Deloitte. "Attaining these goals is critically important for us all and is at the forefront of our work with clients and partners. We have teamed up with Riskonnect to accelerate progress and help our clients improve their ESG performance."

Member organizations will get the unique opportunity to leverage Riskonnect's market-leading platform to expand their technology offerings, unlock new revenue streams, and deepen customer relationships. The program gives partners access to a broad range of resources, including sales and marketing collateral as well as technical training and support. Members can also submit deal registrations and view a complete library of assets through the PartnerKonnect portal.

