Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Blue Diamond Ventures Inc (OTC Pink: BLDV) and ICS Consulting Service LLC (ICS) have officially completed the acquisition transaction and ICS is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Diamond Ventures Inc.

"We are extremely excited about ICS and Jenny Germano joining the Blue Diamond Team. ICS brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of delivering unparalleled compliance services to the cannabis industry," said Yale Peebles. "The combination of ICS with our existing holding Harvest 360 provides a synergistic value we are looking to build upon."

ICS Consulting Service LLC has been making an impact in the cannabis industry in emerging markets as well as some established ones. Formed in 2015, ICS is a known leader in compliance within the cannabis industry and Jenny Germano has become one of the industry's most important voices in the realm of compliance. "BLDV provides the support to take ICS to the next level," said Jenny Germano, Founder & President of ICS. "I have 13 years of regulated cannabis compliance knowledge based on actual operational experience to support this effort."

ICS Consulting Service takes a different approach to compliance than other companies in the market. The auditors and trainers at ICS are trained professionals that each have over a decade of direct operational experience and provide a real educational resource for the operators to improve their performance. ICS strives to implement and support a Culture of Compliance inside all types of cannabis organizations.

Contract Compliance services from ICS provide small and midsize operators a top tier solution at a lower cost alternative to hiring expensive compliance professionals to run an in-house department. ICS Consulting Service LLC and Harvest 360 Technologies LLC will be showcased in Schaumburg IL at the CannaTech Show this week on August 3rd and 4th.

About BLDV: Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. offers companies a wide array of services related to the Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis industry. Our experience provides services for startups as well as established players in the Cannabis space. Our knowledge and ability to provide competitive sustainable advantages are as diverse as our clients and marketplace we operate in. Through a vast network of strategic partnerships, public/private alliances and real world practical business experience Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. is a valuable resource to companies in the Cannabis marketplace.

About ICS Consulting Service

ICS specializes in Compliance based services, such as Third-Party State Regulatory Audits, State Cannabis Policy Making, License Application Support, Technical Writing, Standard Operating Procedures Development, Compliance Operations Training, Employee Retention Solutions, Employee Onboarding, Manufacturer Food and Product Safety Certifications/ServSafe® Instructor, OSHA certified, Licensed Facility Build-out Support, HR Compliance and Operational Compliance Readiness Support.

