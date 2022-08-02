Nutranomics Inc.: NutraNomics "Red Eye" House Brand Launches with a Bang: On Pace for over 2,000 Units Sold to Over 10 Stores in Opening Month

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is excited to announce that The Plant (www.theplantlabs.com), a NutraNomics company, has officially launched its first in-house cannabis products brand, Red Eye, which has already generated very strong initial performance during its first few weeks of sales.

Since launching on June 29, the Company has already booked sales of 1650 units (as of July 20) to a diverse group of 11 different retailers, including the Premier Society chain in Central California.

"Red Eye is very well positioned in the marketplace and has already received strong interest from our target customer base," remarked Clayton Wiedemann, The Plant's SVP, Integration Services. "Buyers have quickly recognized the premium quality of our Red Eye products. Seeing that wholesale price tag makes it awfully hard to pass up. From the shops we have already pitched, we have seen at least a 90% interest rate. The other 10% were mostly shops already overstocked with resin, but you can bet we will revisit them after they get the chance to clear some inventory."

The initial launch of the Red Eye brand already includes multiple product categories in multiple flavor SKUs:

Live Resin Sauce (available in Purple Animal, Jelly Roll, Sour Mintz, and Strawberry Punch flavors)

Cured Resin Sugar (available in Berry White, Tropicana Cookies, Rainbow Sherbet, and Vanilla Tangie flavors)

Shatter (available in Pink Panther, Strawberry Fields, DocOG, Willy Kush, and Purple Haze flavors)

The Company is planning to immediately launch a second round of Red Eye SKUs with expanded product categories, including liquid live vape cartridges and infused pre-rolls, which are expected to hit the market early this quarter.

Management anticipates initial sales growth and brand momentum to accelerate once the brand's official web presence (www.ByStoners.com) goes live over coming days. That web launch will be accompanied by additional support via PAD's, digital marketing, and social media marketing to drive brand awareness, accelerating momentum with new customers, and replenishment orders.

About Red Eye

Red Eye is made By Stoners, For Stoners. Red Eye makes the products we love, stronger. We spend long hours crafting and experimenting with new ways to make our customers' highs more brilliant. We love weed, and everything it can be. When you have a Red Eye product, you know it's been carefully crafted just for you.

This brand is straight from the hands of master craftsmen. A lab devoted to delivering powerful highs just the way our customers like it. Flavorful dabs that shatter like broken glass, high potency hash (HPH) rolls that burn slowly, and carts that are rich in cannabinoids.

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC: NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

NutraNomics Website: https://www.nutranomics.com

NutraNomics Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nutranomicsinc

