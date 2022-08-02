Spot Social Fitness, Inc: Orlando Magic Legends to Headline Ribbon Cutting Event for Spot App Launch on August 26th

Bo Outlaw and Nick Anderson To Attend Event Featuring Charity Fundraiser for Volusia Recovery Alliance

DELTONA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Spot Social Fitness, Inc., a proud member of 7 different chambers of commerce in Volusia County, announces a ribbon-cutting event to mark the launch of the highly anticipated Spot app. The event will take place on August 26th, 2022 at The Center at Deltona, and on hand for the celebration will be Orlando Magic legends Bo Outlaw and Nick Anderson.

"Helping our communities become physically active is a goal I completely align with, which is why I'm so excited to see Spot launch," said Bo Outlaw.

Founded by Central Florida natives, Spot is a location-based app focused on solving the physical inactivity pandemic by making it simple to discover the best "spots" to be active, to find events and activities to join, and to connect with a fun and engaging community.

Spot will host various members of Florida's innovation community as well as local government leaders at the ribbon-cutting event, during which a silent auction will be held benefiting the Volusia County Recovery Alliance .

"We're grateful to have strong support from Bo and Nick, as well as local residents, businesses, and chambers of commerce. As we celebrate an exciting milestone for Spot on our mission to help people be healthy, we're happy to give back to our community and support another worthy cause," said Adam Ben-Evi, Vice President of Business Development at Spot.

While registered "early adopters" have already been granted access to the app, the official release will enable everyone to download it to their phones on both iOS and Android. Initially, Spot will feature over 2,000 locations in Central Florida, from public parks, sports fields, and hiking trails to gyms and health and wellness oriented businesses. An expansion to cover all of Florida is expected to occur rapidly in order to meet the growing demand.

"Spot is a great solution to help people get out and get active. I'm excited to have this app become available for Volusia County's connecting trails, as well as for everyone else in Central Florida, across the state, and beyond," said Former Volusia Council Member & "Queen of the Florida Trails" Pat Northey.

For those who would like to attend the ribbon-cutting event in person, Spot has set aside a limited number of spaces for the public. Click here to register for the event .

About Spot Fitness

Spot Social Fitness is the maker of the Spot app ( spotfitness.app ), designed to help people build a social support network that strengthens their active lifestyle goals. With Spot, you can find places to go, things to do, and people to meet - all in your area and based on your interests. Easily find an open basketball game to join, a kayaking partner, or even start a weekly running group. Remember - fitness success is about social support! Sign up today: SpotFitness.App

