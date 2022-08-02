Cannapreneur Partners: Joint Operations to Celebrate the Grand Opening of New Rowley, MA Location

ROWLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / On August 20th , Joint Operations will be celebrating its very first dispensary Grand Opening. This new development is monumental for not just the team, but for the local community and its veterans. Joint Operations, powered by Cannapreneur Partners, is a veteran co-owned dispensary with a mission to raise awareness on cannabis education and wellness.

This event will also feature a surprising list of celebrity speakers and cannabis influencers, including none other than nationally renowned American entrepreneur, and original "Shark" on ABC's Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington.

Also confirmed for attendance will be nationally renowned TV-Host, Actor, Speaker, and Veteran Montel Williams. Williams began his professional career in the United States Marine Corp and was the first black Marine selected to the Naval Academy Prep School to then go on to graduate from the United States Naval Academy and be commissioned a Naval Officer.

Each of these guests will be able to share their own experiences and what has led them to be interested in the legal cannabis space.

The Grand Opening event is open to the entire community (ages 21+) in an effort to help end the stigma of cannabis through education, wellness, and fun. We are anticipating a large turnout that helps raise awareness of the ultimate goal of helping veterans and everyone within the North Shore community.

The company is purchasing items and gift cards from 20 local businesses. 50% of the raffle proceeds will go towards Veterans Northeast Outreach Center (VNOC), a non-profit that provides care and support to veterans who are either homeless or on the verge of losing their homes. The other 50% will be going towards Big Hope Project, a nonprofit that works with areas disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs with free services focused on restorative justice and education.

When asked about his thoughts on the upcoming Grand Opening event, Cannapreneur Partners' Todd Sullivan stated: "The data is undeniable, when we bring cannabis to a community, there are many positive societal impacts. Doctors write fewer prescriptions for addictive substances, overdoses fall, college binge drinking falls, and more. Both Montel Williams and Kevin Harrington came to cannabis for health reasons. Both have had tremendous success with it and we are very excited to have our customers hear their stories."

With a large turnout of the event, Joint Operations is hoping that they can inspire more people to get educated on how cannabis can act as a safe, alternative, all-natural product that allows people to get the treatment and relief they need from a variety of ailments. The doors will be open to anyone who is 21+ years of age.

If you would like to learn more about the upcoming Rowley, MA Grand Opening as well as other Joint Operations events, please visit our events page here: www.jointoperations.com/events-one/joint-operations-grand-opening-party

