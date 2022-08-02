OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through July 2022 was 40.6 million contracts, up 3.6 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through July 2021. Total volume was 742.0 million contracts, down 6.6 percent compared to July 2021.

Highlights

ETF options cleared contract volume up 38.0% year-over-year

Index options cleared contract volume up 29.0% year-over-year

Stock Loan transaction volume up 10.0% year-over-year

Contract Volume

July 2022

Contracts July 2021

Contracts % Change 2022 YTD

ADV 2021 YTD

ADV % Change Equity Options 393,918,967 537,869,455 -26.8% 22,278,089 26,600,841 -16.3% ETF Options 291,440,663 211,159,558 38.0% 15,504,556 10,439,102 48.5% Index Options 52,904,255 41,009,351 29.0% 2,581,416 1,900,068 35.9% Total Options 738,263,885 790,038,364 -6.6% 40,364,061 38,940,011 3.7% Futures 3,778,337 4,755,345 -20.5% 232,766 235,382 -1.1% Total Volume 742,042,222 794,793,709 -6.6% 40,596,827 39,175,393 3.6%

Securities Lending

July 2022 Avg.

Daily Loan Value July 2021 Avg.

Daily Loan Value % Change July 2022

Total

Transactions July 2021

Total

Transactions % Change Market Loan Hedge Total 119,636,297,571 123,277,337,598 -2.95% 172,365 156,736 10.0%

Additional Data

Market share volume by exchange

Open interest

Historical volume statistics

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

