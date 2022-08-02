OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through July 2022 was 40.6 million contracts, up 3.6 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through July 2021. Total volume was 742.0 million contracts, down 6.6 percent compared to July 2021.
Highlights
- ETF options cleared contract volume up 38.0% year-over-year
- Index options cleared contract volume up 29.0% year-over-year
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 10.0% year-over-year
Contract Volume
July 2022
July 2021
% Change
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Change
Equity Options
393,918,967
537,869,455
-26.8%
22,278,089
26,600,841
-16.3%
ETF Options
291,440,663
211,159,558
38.0%
15,504,556
10,439,102
48.5%
Index Options
52,904,255
41,009,351
29.0%
2,581,416
1,900,068
35.9%
Total Options
738,263,885
790,038,364
-6.6%
40,364,061
38,940,011
3.7%
Futures
3,778,337
4,755,345
-20.5%
232,766
235,382
-1.1%
Total Volume
742,042,222
794,793,709
-6.6%
40,596,827
39,175,393
3.6%
Securities Lending
July 2022 Avg.
July 2021 Avg.
% Change
July 2022
July 2021
% Change
Market Loan Hedge Total
119,636,297,571
123,277,337,598
-2.95%
172,365
156,736
10.0%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
©2022. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005371/en/
Contacts:
Media Contact:
OCC Public Relations
PublicRelations@theocc.com