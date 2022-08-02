New App for Zoom delivers relationship insights to drive deals forward, keep teams aligned, and save dealmakers time

Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakerstoday released Affinity Meetings. By delivering relationship intelligence data from Affinity CRM directly within Zoom, Affinity Meetings provides dealmakers with intelligence about the people and companies they are meeting with to drive deals forward. This experience provides dealmakers with live access to the history of interactions with the people they are meeting, relationship intelligence data, and the ability to capture notes directly in their CRM. This enables more effective Zoom Meetings with founders, investors, and clients. Affinity Meetings is available to clients with Affinity Premium and Enterprise licenses.

"Dealmakers and their teams can be slowed or miss out on deals because of lack of meeting preparation and coordination," says Andy Bryson, SVP of Product, Affinity. "Our goal is to provide the relationship insights our clients need to close their next deal. By providing on-demand access to relationship intelligence; the history of engagement with the firms they are meeting with; and the ability to view, create, and share notes, Affinity Meetings enables dealmakers to drive their deals forward faster."

General partners, associates, and managing directors spend a huge amount of time in Zoom Meetings developing dealflow or moving deals forward. And this is increasing-over the last year, virtual meetings increased nearly 70%. Affinity research shows that almost 50% of dealmakers do their meeting prep in the moments before their Zoom Meetings start as they often do not have the time to get properly prepared for the meeting. This leads to time wasted determining what conversations occurred previously, misalignment with colleagues who are also involved in the deal, and ultimately, slowed dealflow or mistakes made that could kill a deal.

Affinity Meetings for Zoom closes that preparation gap by providing relationship intelligence directly in Zoom Meetings. This gives dealmakers a virtual refresher at the top of each call, live access to historical meeting agendas, and relationship context, including previous emails and meeting notes. As a result, dealmakers are empowered with the information they need to have a successful meeting, be aligned with their whole team on how the deal is progressing, and save time before and after the call.

"With Affinity Meetings we're able to quickly reference a previous interaction or capture and save new details about a person or organization we're meeting with," said Chad Harding, Managing Partner, PEAK Technology Partners. "It minimizes the amount of windows we juggle during meetings and enables us to focus on our meeting attendees. It is particularly helpful when we are traveling and working off of a single screen."

Join the upcoming webinar "Keep Deals on Track with Affinity Meetings," on August 30, 2022 as Affinity and Peak Technology Partners discuss how dealmakers can address common meeting challenges with intelligence about the companies and people you meet within Zoom.

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery and ensure their teams can take action with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 2,000 relationship-driven organizations worldwide. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors, including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC, and MassMutual Ventures.

