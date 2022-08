Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (394/22)

As from August 4, 2022, the following certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB will be delisted upon request from the issuer: Short Name: ISIN: BULL EL X4 H2 SE0013379625 SHRT EL H SE0004644359 The last day of trading will be August 3, 2022. As from August 5, 2022, the following certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB will be delisted upon request from the issuer: Short Name: ISIN: BULL EL X2 HA NO0010895204 BULL EL X3 HA2 NO0011108946 BULL EL X2 H3 SE0013380847 BULL EL X3 H SE0013380854 LONG EL H2 SE0013380862 BULL EL X4 H SE0015948864 The last day of trading will be August 4, 2022. As from August 8, 2022, the following certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB will be delisted upon request from the issuer: Short Name: ISIN: BEAR EL X2 H2 SE0006091120 BEAR EL X2 H3 BB SE0013381316 BEAR EL X3 H SE0015948849 BEAR EL X3 H2 SE0013381043 BULL EL X2 H2 SE0006091112 BULL EL X3 H2 SE0013381324 BULL EL X4 H3 SE0013380763 LONG EL H SE0004644342 The last day of trading will be August 5, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.