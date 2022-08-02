The new panel from the German manufacturer may also be used as a solar tile and is claimed to be particularly suitable for historical buildings and aesthetically demanding new construction and renovation projects.From pv magazine Germany German PV panel manufacturer Aleo Solar has launched a new solar module series for rooftop applications. The LEO Sol modules will also be available as solar roof tiles that can be integrated into roof surfaces using Ernst Schweizer's Solrif in-roof photovoltaic mounting system. The 345 W product is based on 96 monocrystalline half-cells and has a size of 1,169 ...

