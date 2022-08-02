The transaction is part of KKR's expansion strategy in the renewable energy sector.US investor KKR announced it acquired an 83.44% stake in French energy company Albioma. "Following the completion of the Offer initiated by KKR for all Albioma securities, KKR will hold 27,049,985 shares representing 83.44% of Albioma's capital and 83.44% of voting rights," Albioma said in a statement released. "The settlement-delivery of the Offer will take place on 11 August 2022." Bloomberg reported on March 8 that the KKR could take over Albioma for around €1.1 billion, as part of its strategy of expansion ...

