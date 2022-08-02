DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 02-Aug-2022 / 16:58 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anton Maksimenko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of HR Amendment to prior notifications b) Initial notification/Amendment Notification # 00235352 is being amended to correct the number of GDR disposed of on 3 June 2022 and their sale price 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts 1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 1) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Disposal b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 316,2000 89 316,3000 1 316,4000 1 316,9000 67 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 317,0000 331 317,1000 8 317,2000 3 319,5000 500 330,0000 436 330,1000 64 330,4000 6 Aggregated information 485161.00 d) Aggregated volume 1506 Price 322.152 e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-03 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US33835G2057 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 178836 EQS News ID: 1411763 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)