Dow Jones News
02.08.2022 | 16:31
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 02-Aug-2022 / 16:58 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Anton Maksimenko 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Head of HR 
                                     Amendment to prior notifications 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Notification # 00235352 is being amended to 
                                     correct the number of GDR disposed of on 3 
                                     June 2022 and their sale price 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Fix Price Group Ltd 
                                     549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
1.      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
1) 
a)      Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Disposal 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price           Volume 
                                     316,2000         89 
                                     316,3000         1 
                                     316,4000         1 
                                     316,9000         67 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     317,0000         331 
                                     317,1000         8 
                                     317,2000         3 
                                     319,5000         500 
                                     330,0000         436 
                                     330,1000         64 
                                     330,4000         6 
       Aggregated information 
                                     485161.00 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      1506 
       Price                            322.152 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-06-03 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Moscow Exchange 
g)      Currency                          RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 178836 
EQS News ID:  1411763 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)

