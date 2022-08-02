Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YCLX ISIN: GB00B23TJD34 Ticker-Symbol: AZA 
Tradegate
01.08.22
21:59 Uhr
6,510 Euro
-0,240
-3,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
VERDE AGRITECH LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERDE AGRITECH LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5307,11018:04
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAVN LIFE SCIENCES
HAVN LIFE SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAVN LIFE SCIENCES INC0,042+10,55 %
VERDE AGRITECH LTD6,510-3,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.