Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

GB00B23TJD34 Verde Agritech PLC 02.08.2022 SGXZ27777630 Verde Agritech PLC 03.08.2022 Tausch 1:1

CA4196211078 HAVN Life Sciences Inc. 02.08.2022 CA4196213058 HAVN Life Sciences Inc. 03.08.2022 Tausch 30:1

