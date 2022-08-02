Canadian standout, Marmot Basin, joins Le Massif de Charlevoix, Snowbasin, and Sun Valley as new partners for upcoming season.

Jasper, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - After welcoming Sun Valley and Snowbasin back to The Mountain Collective Pass in March and Le Massif de Charlevoix in June, the Mountain Collective has continued to make strategic acquisitions adding Marmot Basin, Alberta for the 2022-23 season bringing the total number of Canadian resorts to seven and the total number of resort partners to 24 worldwide.

Marmot Basin is nestled in the pristine wilderness of the Canadian Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site and is just a twenty-minute drive from the authentic Canadian mountain town of Jasper, Alberta. Beginners and experts alike will love the seven lifts and uncrowded slopes spread over five mountain faces. The 91 varied runs provide ample terrain for friends, families, and solo visitors of any ability. Marmot Basin is known for its relaxed and friendly atmosphere, superb variety of terrain, all around affordability, first class service, and the spectacular Rocky Mountain scenery.

"Joining the Mountain Collective allows us an incredible opportunity to once more showcase Jasper and Marmot Basin to the world," said Jason Paterson, President and CEO. "We are thrilled to bring our paradise in the Canadian Rockies to such an esteemed product and grow in the company of such world class resorts."

"We are very excited to welcome Marmot Basin to the Mountain Collective family," said Todd Burnette, Chief Executive Officer for the Mountain Collective. "Marmot is truly a gem in the Canadian Rockies and will nicely complement our other long standing Western Canadian partners. Now with seven terrific options in Canada along with our bucket list US resorts, the Mountain Collective Pass continues to be a great option for discerning skiers and riders around the world."

The 2022-23 edition of the Mountain Collective is currently on sale and is available exclusively online at www.mountaincollective.com . The current price is $559 USD for adults, $459 USD for Young Adults (ages 13-18 at time of purchase) and $169 USD for kids (12 and under at time of purchase.) The Pass includes two days of skiing or riding with no blackout dates at each of the 24 partners (48 total days), a 50% discount on all additional days and lodging discount offers and for a limited time, new pass purchasers can receive a third bonus day at Marmot Basin - just enter the promo code MARMOT at checkout.

For more information, please visit www.MountainCollective.com, call 877.328.2257, or follow the Mountain Collective on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

About Marmot Basin

Situated in the heart of the Canadian Rocky Mountains, Marmot Basin (Jasper, AB) offers 3,000 vertical feet (914m) of skiing and snowboarding on 1,720 acres (696 hectares) of varied terrain. With 7 lifts including 4 quad chairs, 1 triple chair, 1 double chair and a Magic Carpet, Marmot Basin provides an awe-inspiring Rocky Mountain adventure for all abilities. Consisting of groomed runs, trees, moguls, alpine bowls, chutes, and terrain parks, 91 runs cover 30% novice, 30% intermediate, 20% advanced and 20% expert terrain. Known for short lift lines, uncrowded terrain, and a relaxed mountain atmosphere, Marmot Basin is a pristine wilderness awaiting discovery. Enjoy abundant snow in the northernmost Rocky Mountain ski area, from mid-November to early May.

About Mountain Collective

The Mountain Collective is an international alliance of premier ski destinations providing the Mountain Collective Pass, which includes two days of riding at all partner resorts and 50% off all additional days at each destination, with no blackout dates. For the 2022-23 season, The Mountain Collective Pass includes Alta, Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Snowmass, Banff Sunshine, Big Sky, Chamonix (France) Coronet Peak/The Remarkables (New Zealand), Grand Targhee, Jackson Hole, Lake Louise, Le Massif de Charlevoix, Marmot Basin, Mt Buller (Australia), Niseko United (Japan), Panorama, Revelstoke, Snowbasin, Snowbird, Sugarloaf, Sun Peaks, Sun Valley, Taos, Thredbo (Australia) and Valle Nevado (Chile.)





