Key Social Science Discourse Featured in LibraryBub Selection for August

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. It works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed novelist Ken Follett recalls how he was shaped by library books as a child. "My parents were neither rich nor poor, but they could not afford to buy the number of books that I wanted to consume. I would get a book for my birthday and a book for Christmas and that was nowhere near enough.Less than half a mile from our house, there was a public library and I joined it when I was 7. From then on, for many years, I went to the library once a week and that's where I got all my reading. Of course, everyone who eventually becomes a writer starts out as a voracious reader." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Book of 5 by Richard T. ASIN: B095JHSLKW

Dancing the Labyrinth by Karen Martin ISBN: 978-0645192209

Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread by Carl H. Mitchell ISBN: 978-1638854333

Love Poems: Are You the One? by Steve Ryan ISBN: 978-0615937946





Mystery & Thriller

Corrupted Souls (Book Three of the Joe Erickson Mystery series) by Lynn-Steven Johanson ISBN: 978-1685121006





Romance

Decanted by Linda Sheehan ISBN: 978-1684337033

The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico by Mike Meier ISBN: 978-1649901910





Young Adult

Hart Street and Main by Tabitha Sprunger ISBN: 978-1637529119

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Delilah and Others like Her by Trish Titus ISBN: 978-1732335219





Business

Everyone Is an Entrepreneur: selling economic self-determination in a post-Soviet world by Gregory V. Diehl ISBN: 978-1945884597





Health & Fitness

Take Charge of Your Happiness, Bellyfat & Sexiness: a woman's 'rapid reset' for body, mind and hormones by David Musgrave ISBN: 978-0473456405





Politics & Social Sciences

Let's Talk about Race (and Other Hard Things) by Nancy A. Dome ISBN: 978-1544524191

Unjustified: Where Have Our Black Leaders Gone? by Gahrey Ovalle ISBN: 978-1736142004





Religion & Spirituality

Arise and Shine: morning devotional by Bev Burton ISBN: 978-1775319313

Christianity and the Tribal Societies of North East India by Thomas Kochuthara ISBN: 979-1220104500

The Sin Paradox: the case against Adam, Eve, and the Serpent by D. B. Evans ISBN: 978-1489723239





Self-Help

Create Your Calm Waters by Bev Burton ISBN: 978-1775319306

Our Highest Priority: embrace courage, abandon fear by Marva Smith ISBN: 978-1631353925

Share Your Message with the World by Tony Gambone ISBN: 978-0992817381

Children's fantasy writer Neil Holland is impressed with how his books "have had great exposure through LibraryBub", being seen on ABC, CBS and NBC networks as well as being brought to the attention of many librarians.

