GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Update on Recent Activity

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC), headquartered in Richland, Washington, is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company introducing a patented formulation of previously approved drugs for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (GSTC) recently attended the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA. As a sponsor, GSTC was put in a prominent position to meet and discuss our patented formula with MS influencers, celebrities, and doctors who are part of a selected network of the nation's top MS Research Centers working to eradicate MS.

MS is an chronic neurodegenerative disease where the immune system attacks the protective fat layer (myelin)and causes problems with muscle control, vision, as well as other body functions-which may result in long term disability. MS affects over 800,000 people in the U.S., and over 2.58 billion globally. The global MS drugs market is expected to grow from $24.75 billion in 2021 to $26.29 billion in 2022 at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, expecting to reach $33.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

At the Gala, we were able to initiate discussions within multiple organizations to work on the following: PK(Pharmocokinetics Study), in-vitro studies and the recruitment of a clinical investigator(s) for an initial IRB(Investigational Review Board) patient series on the efficacy of our patented combination of three pre-approved FDA drugs. GSTC continues discussions with overseas markets for the same series of studies as well as for manufacturing, sales, and distribution.

"We have accelerated our exposure dramatically, and with the stunning results from the Italian trials, we believe in the near-term we will be able to move with alacrity with these studies. Furthermore, I am delighted to announce that through ongoing relationships that was the result of contacts at the Gala, that we have on-boarded two highly desirable and successful agencies to assist us with telling our fascinating story to MS patient advocacy groups as well as to hospitals, clinics, and more", stated CEO James C. Katzaroff

Led by Laurie D. Muslow, It's All Good Entertainment, Inc. has been at the forefront of some of the most innovative public relations, marketing and entertainment growth campaigns for over 20 years. It's All Good Entertainment, Inc. is a company where high-caliber presentation and production merge, developing unique campaigns and business solutions. Some of the companies that Ms. Muslow has worked for have included, but not limited to: Azoff Entertainment, The Reelz Channel, Clear Channel Radio and TV, Fox Broadcasting/GDLA, BET, My Entertainment, Granada America, The Nederlander Organization, Bitesize TV, and NuCalm, to name a few.

It's All Good Entertainment's motto is -'We want to take all of our clients from Zero to Hero in the least amount of time with the least amount of dollar expenditure, but NEVER sacrificing quality results.'

Furthermore, Laurie introduced us to Animal Farm Creative Agency, who develop and provide full stack creative design, production, and marketing for some of the largest and most innovative brands in the world. Specializing in investor relations, complex solutions, and Fortune 500 CPG, Animal Farm produces work for Film, TV, Commercial and digital formats.

"I am delighted to be working with both groups and anticipate both of these companies will perform to the highest of professional expectations," stated CEO James C. Katzaroff.

"The GlobeStar team has developed something revolutionary, and it's going to change a lot of people's lives, said Ross Elliot Chief Creative Officer at Animal Farm Creative Agency. Further, with our extensive background working in cutting edge medical technologies, this is a partnership that we are extremely excited about."

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics' mission is to pioneer biotechnology in transformative therapies for the management of chronic neurodegenerative diseases. In the initial clinical study (done in Italy), the study consisted of 150 volunteers, 90 subjects ages between 25 and 65 years with MS disease course a minimum of 5 to maximum of 20 years including 60 healthy volunteers. The read out of the trial was based on mobility Barthel Index (disability evaluation) before and after the treatment regimen. The second parameter was analysis of muscle imbalance using the Kendall scale before and after the treatment. The subjects received 2 doses per day for 45 days, along with a controlled diet. 88/150 individuals had been diagnosed with MSS for ten or more years. 94/150 had an EDSS level above 5.0, 61/150 had an EDSS above 6.5, and 41/150 had an EDSS above 7.5 At the end of the Italian trials the average EDSS dropped by at least 1.3 points, to an average of 5.31 for the pre-treatment and an average of 4.02 after treatment. After 45 days of treatment, 150/150 reported an improvement in balance and motor control of all extremeties, 136/150 reported an improvement in bladder control, 3/150 dropped out for personal reasons. It is important to note that none of the above had any adverse event or a new episode of illness.

