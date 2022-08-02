Regulatory News:

The Company indicates that it has received a formal notice from the Caisse nationale de solidarité pour l'autonomie (French National Solidarity Fund for Autonomy CNSA) to return unduly received funding, dated July 29, 2022, following the report of the joint IGAS-IGF mission, in the amount of €55.8 million.

ORPEA will reimburse the amounts that were inappropriately recorded.

The Company's position to date is disclosed in note 3.11 to the 2021 consolidated financial statements, available in the Company's 2021 Universal Registration Document.

For the amounts that are subject to differences of assessment between ORPEA and the general inspections, ORPEA will provide its answers to the CNSA within the given timeframe.

