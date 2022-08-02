Total Mortgage Services, LLC: Total Mortgage Adds New Branch to Expand Its Presence in Fall River

MILFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / The Total Mortgage Fall River branch, which will be located at 341 Columbia Street, is scheduled to have its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 3 at 11 AM. The Fall River location will be the lender's eighth branch in the state of Massachusetts and its 38th nationally.

The Fall River branch will be led by local community activist Ollie Jay Spears, who has been in the mortgage industry since 1997. Spears has an array of experience having worked as a Wholesale Account Executive, Sales Manager, and now as Retail Branch Manager.

"I believe that Fall River is the next city in Massachusetts to be known as a destination to live, work and play," Spears said. "The population and economy in Fall River are booming, making this an amazing opportunity for Total Mortgage. We're excited to be a part of the community to help it thrive and achieve greatness."

While Spears may be the new Branch Manager for the Fall River location, he is not new to the Total Mortgage team. Spears previously worked as a Mortgage Banker at the lender's Brockton location with Branch Manager Jorge DosSantos.



"With over 20 years in the mortgage game, Ollie has pretty much seen it all," said DosSantos. "Watching him interact with his borrowers and how he deals with the daily challenges we face is remarkable and motivates me! I wouldn't want anyone else by my side."

Total Mortgage is joining the Fall River community at an exciting time. Mayor Paul E. Coogan, who will also be attending the grand opening, believes the lender's new location is another step in the right direction for city development.



"Fall River has a very bright future. We're seeing tremendous investment . . . in pretty much all corners of the city," Coogan said. "Fall River is becoming a more exciting and livable community by the day. We're thrilled to have Total Mortgage join us!"

The Total Mortgage Fall River grand opening is free to attend. Refreshments will be provided.

About Total Mortgage: Total Mortgage Services, LLC is an industry-leading direct-to-consumer retail mortgage lender headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The company has been consistently ranked among Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing companies in America, was voted a top workplace in Connecticut for two consecutive years, and originated over $3 billion in residential mortgages in 2021. They are currently licensed in 46 states and Washington, D.C. NMLS #2764



