Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.08.2022 | 20:32
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mucinno Holding, Inc.: Mucinno Holding, Inc - Second Quarter Report 2022

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) presents its Q2 2022 results with a 190% increase in sales with respect to Q2 2021.

We are pleased to announce our results for the first quarter of 2022, where the company continues to grow in sales. Please find attached the presentation of the quarterly report. Select the link below to view.

Mucinno Holding Q2 2022 Report.pdf

Mucinno Holdings, Inc, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Press release picture

Contact:

Mucinno Holding, Inc.
investors@mcno.com.mx
www.mcno.com.mx
news.mcno.com.mx

SOURCE: Mucinno Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710597/Mucinno-Holding-Inc--Second-Quarter-Report-2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.