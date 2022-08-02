Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - On the weekend of August 5th through the 6th, Mango Cannabis Co. and OU graduate turned artist, Desmond "SoufWessDes" Jacobs, are honored to present: The Big Show 3rd Annual Music Festival! The Big Show weekend kicks off at Mangos Cannabis Co on August 5th, from 6PM - 8:30PM, with a "Back-to-School" giveaway with volunteers from Macon Detail, The Runnin' Rebels football team, and the generous support of OKC Public Schools teachers and local news stations.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, professional photography from Gerald Swain, a dunk tank, face painting, games, and delicious food from Freezing Cow, Seafood Connection, and Sabor a Juarez. 500 backpacks, shoes sponsored by Cleats for Kids, and raised donations will be given to the local youth community! Following the event, all proceeds raised from the event will go directly to non-profit organizations in Oklahoma City.

Backpacks are made possible by donations from Mango Cannabis, Noble Nectar, Toast, Kosmik, Conte, Hellavated, Smokiez, Bloom, Timeless, Esco, Weezy, Boro Family Farms and Origin Extracts.

When: Saturday, August 5, 2022

Where: Mango Cannabis Co - 3301 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Time: 6 PM - 8:30 PM

Desmond Jacobs, also known as "SoufWessDes", is the mastermind behind The Big Show Music Festival. This college-educated, Houston native, took Oklahoma City by storm with his energetic demeanor and trendy lyrics. He's used his platform to contribute to the community by creating events like "The Big Show" to engage and connect with Oklahoma locals and give generously to the youth.

"The Big Show" takes place on August 6th. Get your tickets now before they sell out!

To purchase tickets, go to: www.TheBigShowokc.com

When: August 6th, 2022

Where: Farmers Market - 311 S. Klein Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Time: 5PM - 11PM

If you would like more information on Mango Cannabis or The Big Show event, please reach out via email info@mangocannabis.com.

About: Mango Cannabis strives to provide a knowledgeable and caring experience for all patients statewide. Operating in full compliance with Oklahoma State Question 788, Mango Cannabis takes the lead in a rapidly changing industry by offering the largest range of medicinal marijuana options. Mango Cannabis's mission is to put all patients first. We're determined to maintain a safe and warm experience for our patients from beginning to end.

CONTACT: Samia Harroz

PHONE: 405-760-9376

EMAIL: samia@mangocannabis.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132612