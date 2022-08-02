Freedom Battery Metals Inc.: Freedom Battery Metals to Begin Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Symbol "FBAT" on August 3, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Freedom Battery Metals Inc. ("Freedom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have been conditionally approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and that trading of the Shares is expected to commence at market open on August 3, 2022.

The Shares will trade under the symbol "FBAT" and the ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Shares are, respectively, CA35634R1001 and 35634R100.

The Company also announces that it has obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus dated July 25, 2022 (the "Prospectus") from the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan and the Ontario Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of the 2,945,666 Shares and 2,945,666 Share purchase warrants of the Company that were distributed, without additional payment, upon the deemed exercise of the Company's previously outstanding 2,945,666 special warrants. A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

About Freedom Battery Metals Inc.

Freedom Battery Metals (CSE:FBAT) is a mineral exploration based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the battery metals space. The Company is working to advance its ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Jason Bowen

Chief Executive Officer and Director

778 858 9639

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the date on which the Shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

