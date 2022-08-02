LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Announces Supply Agreement with Long Time European Customer for Precision Molded Optics

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced a new supply agreement for Precision Molded Optics, with a long time European customer of precision motion control systems and OEM assemblies. The new supply agreement will go into effect in the second half of our fiscal 2023 and is expected to run for around 12-18 months.

Commenting on the supply agreement, Sam Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of LightPath, stated, "We are thrilled to see long-time customers continue to increase their purchases from us, reflecting growth in the number of units purchased. We believe such continued relationships demonstrate the value we bring to partners with our molded optics solutions and is a big win for our new European direct sales team."

Mr. Rubin added: "The $4 million supply agreement is a continuation and expansion of the existing supply agreement, and now the related orders will be processed directly through LightPath rather than through our former European distributor, which will have a favorable impact on LightPath's revenue. We have been working with European customers on providing higher value solutions and this extended partnership is a validation of that work."

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

