Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2022 Results

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.'s

operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with

IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" (IFRS) and presented in US dollars ($) and metric tons. This press release includes certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Net (Cash) Debt and Free Cash Flow. The reconciliation of these figures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is included in Exhibit I.

Summary of Second Quarter of 2022 Results



2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Steel Shipments (tons) 2,957,000 2,951,000 0 % 3,068,000 -4 % Iron Ore Shipments (tons) 837,000 897,000 -7 % 906,000 -8 % Net Sales ($ million) 4,438 4,305 3 % 3,920 13 % Operating Income ($ million) 1,071 1,059 1 % 1,271 -16 % Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 1,225 1,209 1 % 1,420 -14 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 28 % 28 % 36 % Adjusted EBITDA per Ton ($) 414 409 463 Net Income ($ million) 936 878 1,158 Equity Holders' Net Income ($ million) 799 776 1,022 Earnings per ADS1 ($) 4.07 3.95 5.21

1 American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion on steel shipments of 3.0 million tons, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 28% and adjusted EBITDA per ton of $414.

Equity holders' net income of $799.3 million, equivalent to earnings per ADS of $4.07.

Net cash used in operating activities of $5.3 million, after a working capital increase of $681.4 million, which included a significant increase in inventory costs, and income tax cash outflows of $617.2 million, reflecting an increase in advance payments for fiscal year 2022 in Mexico and the payment of an outstanding tax balance for fiscal year 2021 in Argentina.

Negative free cash flow of $166.1 million after capital expenditures of $160.8 million.

Dividends paid to shareholders of $1.80 per ADS, or $353.4 million, following the payment of an interim dividend of $0.80 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2021, for a total dividend paid to shareholders of $2.60 per ADS for fiscal year 2021.

Net cash position of $1.0 billion at the end of June 2022, compared to net cash position of $1.6 billion at the end of March 2022.

Ternium's steel shipments in the second quarter of 2022 were 3.0 million tons, stable sequentially. On a year-over-year basis, steel shipments decreased 110,000 tons in the second quarter, due to a 208,000-ton decrease in the volume of slabs shipped to third parties, partially offset by a 98,000-ton increase in finished steel shipments reflecting a further integration of Ternium's production system.

Steel volumes in Mexico increased 7% sequentially in the second quarter of 2022 on healthy industrial customer demand. Automobile manufacturers continued experiencing supply chain constraints in the period, which further curtailed their ability to improve vehicle production rates. In addition, steel volumes shipped to commercial customers increased sequentially mainly reflecting a restocking process, as infrastructure investment in the country remained subdued. On a year-over-year basis, shipments in Mexico decreased 3% in the second quarter of 2022 on weaker industrial customer demand, partially offset by the positive effect of commercial customer's restocking in the period.

Shipments in the Southern Region increased 2% sequentially in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting increased steel demand in Argentina following a seasonally low first quarter. On a year-over-year basis, shipments in the Southern Region decreased 5% in the second quarter of 2022 as in the prior-year period demand for Ternium's products in Argentina was prompted by softening pandemic-related restrictions. Argentina's construction and industrial activity continued growing in the second quarter of 2022 despite the persistence of a high level of uncertainty in connection with the country's economic and financial performance.

In the Other Markets region, shipments decreased 14% sequentially reflecting lower volumes of finished steel products and of slabs shipped to third parties. On a year-over-year basis, shipments in the second quarter of 2022 decreased 3% on lower volumes of slabs shipped to third parties that were mostly offset by higher finished steel shipments in Ternium's main markets in the region.

Revenue per ton in the second quarter of 2022 was $1,471, up 3% from the first quarter of 2022 reflecting higher realized steel prices in the Southern Region and in Mexico. On a year-over-year basis, revenue per ton in the second quarter of 2022 increased $221, reflecting higher steel prices in all of Ternium's steel markets and a higher value-added sales mix.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2022 reached $1.1 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA per ton increased $5 sequentially to $414, reflecting the net effect of a slight increase in both realized steel prices and cost per ton. On a year-over-year basis, adjusted EBITDA per ton decreased $49 in the second quarter mainly as a result of higher costs of purchased slabs, raw materials and other inputs partially offset by higher realized steel prices.

Summary of First Half of 2022 Results

1H22 1H21 Steel Shipments (tons) 5,909,000 6,167,000 -4 % Iron Ore Shipments (tons) 1,734,000 1,940,000 -11 % Net Sales ($ million) 8,743 7,169 22 % Operating Income ($ million) 2,130 2,177 -2 % Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 2,433 2,478 -2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 28 % 35 % Adjusted EBITDA per Ton ($) 412 402 Net Income ($ million) 1,814 1,865 Equity Holders' Net Result ($ million) 1,575 1,625 Earnings per ADS1 ($) 8.02 8.28

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 billion, on steel shipments of 5.9 million tons, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 28% and adjusted EBITDA per ton of $412.

Equity holders' net income of $1.6 billion, equivalent to earnings per ADS of $8.02.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $687.0 million, after income tax cash outflows of $1.5 billion, reflecting an increase in advanced payments for fiscal year 2022 and the payment of a substantial outstanding balance for fiscal year 2021, and a working capital increase of $350.0 million, which included the impact of a significant year-over-year increase in steel prices and costs.

Free cash flow of $401.4 million after capital expenditures of $285.6 million.

Ternium's steel shipments in the first half of 2022 were 5.9 million tons, down 258,000 tons compared to shipment levels in the first half of 2021 due to a 492,000-ton decrease in the volume of slabs shipped to third parties, partially offset by a 234,000-ton increase in finished steel shipments, reflecting the company's increased integration.

Steel shipments in Mexico decreased 5% year-over-year in the first half of 2022, with healthy industrial activity and weak infrastructure investment. Shipments in the Southern Region decreased 6% year-over-year in the first half of 2022 as steel demand in Argentina in 2021 was prompted by softening pandemic-related restrictions. In the Other Markets region, steel shipments remained relatively stable as a lower volume of slabs shipped to third parties was offset by higher finished steel shipments.

Revenue per ton reached $1,449 in the first half of 2022, $313 higher than revenue per ton in the first half of 2021, reflecting a significant increase in steel prices in all of Ternium's markets and a higher value-added sales mix.

Operating income amounted to $2.1 billion in the first half of 2022, with adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA per ton reached $412 in the first half of 2022, increasing $10 year-over-year as higher realized steel prices were mostly offset by higher costs of purchased slabs, raw materials and other inputs.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions Assessment Under GHG Protocol Accounting Standard

Ternium has recently completed a company-wide assessment of its greenhouse gas emissions under the GHG Protocol accounting standard. The application of the GHG Protocol standard complements the company's current reporting framework under worldsteel's CO2 emissions reporting methodology. This new assessment included the verification by an independent third party of Ternium's greenhouse gas emissions.

Outlook

The global steel market environment is rapidly normalizing after the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the first quarter of 2022, which led to higher costs across the industry and a surge in steel prices. This normalization, coupled with increasing inflation, the progression of a monetary tightening cycle in the largest western economies and the COVID-19 lockdown-related economic slowdown in China, are causing significant steel price decreases.

Ternium expects these steel price decreases to negatively affect its margins during the third quarter of 2022, as the quarterly reset of contract prices gradually reflects lower average prices. The company also expects cost per ton to increase, primarily due to high raw material and slab costs flowing through the company's inventories. As a result, Ternium anticipates adjusted EBITDA to decrease in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to a lower steel margin and steady shipment levels.

In Mexico, demand from the industrial market remains relatively healthy, although supply chain disruptions continue to prevent the automotive industry from a needed increase in production. In addition, the commercial market is currently seeing lackluster apparent demand due to a destocking process driven by the significant decrease in steel prices over the last few months, as well as inflation and higher interest rates which are impacting end customers.

In Argentina, steel demand may reflect substantial macroeconomic volatility.

Analysis of Second Quarter of 2022 Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2022 were $4.4 billion, 3% higher than net sales in the first quarter of 2022 and 13% higher than net sales in the second quarter of 2021. The following table outlines Ternium's consolidated net sales for the aforementioned periods:

Net Sales $ million 2Q22 1Q22 Dif 2Q21 Dif Mexico 2,456 2,262 9 % 2,272 8 % Southern Region 990 895 11 % 812 22 % Other Markets 905 1,054 -14 % 761 19 % Total steel products 4,352 4,212 3 % 3,845 13 % Other products* 86 93 -8 % 65 32 % Total steel segment 4,438 4,305 3 % 3,910 14 % Total mining segment 111 103 8 % 112 -2 % Total steel and mining segments 4,548 4,408 3 % 4,022 13 % Intersegment eliminations (111 ) (103 ) 8 % (102 ) 8 % Total net sales 4,438 4,305 3 % 3,920 13 %

*The item "Other products" primarily includes electricity sales in Brazil and Mexico.



Shipments Thousand tons 2Q22 1Q22 Dif 2Q21 Dif Mexico 1,679 1,574 7 % 1,735 -3 % Southern Region 601 587 2 % 636 -5 % Other Markets 677 791 -14 % 697 -3 % Total steel segment 2,957 2,951 0 % 3,068 -4 % Total mining segment 837 897 -7 % 906 -8 %



Revenue / ton $/ton 2Q22 1Q22 Dif 2Q21 Dif





Mexico 1,463 1,438 2 % 1,309 12 % Southern Region 1,647 1,525 8 % 1,276 29 % Other Markets 1,337 1,333 0 % 1,093 22 % Total steel segment 1,471 1,427 3 % 1,253 17 % Total mining segment 132 115 15 % 124 7 %

Cost of sales was $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $74.7 million from the first quarter of 2022, principally due to a $171.4 million increase in other costs, including a $138.1 million increase in labor costs primarily in connection with Ternium Mexico employees' profit sharing scheme, and a $20.3 million increase in maintenance expenses; partially offset by a $96.7 million decrease in raw materials and consumables used, mainly reflecting lower purchased slab costs partially offset by higher energy costs. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, cost of sales increased $643.2 million, principally due to a $488.0 million, or 26%, increase in raw materials and consumables used, mainly reflecting higher purchased slab, raw material and energy costs, partially offset by a 4% decrease in steel volumes; and to a $155.2 million increase in other costs, including a $130.9 million increase in labor costs.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $310.4 million, or 7% of net sales, an increase of $29.1 million compared to SG&A in the first quarter of 2022, including a $12.0 million increase in labor costs; and an increase of $65.9 million compared to SG&A in the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to a $48.5 million increase in freight and transportation expenses and a $10.7 million increase in labor costs.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.1 billion, or 24% of net sales, compared to operating income of $1.1 billion, or 25% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2022, and operating income of $1.3 billion, or 32% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2021. The following table outlines Ternium's operating result by segment for the second quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022:

Steel segment Mining segment Intersegment eliminations Total $ million 2Q22 1Q22 2Q22 1Q22 2Q22 1Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Net Sales 4,438 4,305 111 103 (111 ) (103 ) 4,438 4,305 Cost of sales (3,072 ) (2,983 ) (95 ) (84 ) 108 83 (3,059 ) (2,984 ) SG&A expenses (299 ) (272 ) (11 ) (9 ) - - (310 ) (281 ) Other operating income (loss), net 3 20 (1 ) 0 - - 3 20 Operating result 1,069 1,069 5 10 (3 ) (20 ) 1,071 1,059

The following table outlines Ternium's operating result by segment for the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021:

Steel segment Mining segment Intersegment eliminations Total $ million 2Q22 2Q21 2Q22 2Q21 2Q22 2Q21 2Q22 2Q21 Net Sales 4,438 3,910 111 112 (111 ) (102 ) 4,438 3,920 Cost of sales (3,072 ) (2,439 ) (95 ) (77 ) 108 101 (3,059 ) (2,416 ) SG&A expenses (299 ) (239 ) (11 ) (5 ) - - (310 ) (245 ) Other operating income (loss), net 3 12 (1 ) 0 - - 3 12 Operating result 1,069 1,244 5 30 (3 ) (2 ) 1,071 1,271

Net financial results were a gain of $37.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a gain of $100.7 million related to changes in the fair value of financial assets, partially offset by a net foreign exchange loss of $65.0 million mainly as a result of the negative impact of the depreciation of the Argentine Peso against the US dollar (11% in the period) on Ternium's Argentine subsidiary net local currency position. Net financial results in the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021 were a loss of $60.9 million and a gain of $22.9 million, respectively.

Equity in results of non-consolidated companies was a gain of $49.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a gain of $58.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly reflecting lower results from Ternium's investment in Usiminas. In the second quarter of 2021, equity in results of non-consolidated companies was a gain of $171.1 million, which included a non-recurring gain recorded by Usiminas related to a favorable Brazilian Federal Supreme Court ruling in connection with the calculation method for certain sales tax credits.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2022 was $221.4 million, with a 19% effective tax rate, compared to $179.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, with a 17% effective tax rate, and $307.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, with a 21% effective tax rate. Effective tax rates in these periods included the positive effect of deferred tax results at Ternium's subsidiaries in Mexico, related to the impact of inflation and the appreciation of the local currency versus the US dollar, and in Argentina, as the inflation rate outpaced the depreciation of the local currency versus the US dollar.

Analysis of First Half of 2022 Results

Net sales in the first half of 2022 were $8.7 billion, 22% higher than net sales in the first half of 2021. The following table outlines Ternium's consolidated net sales for the first half of 2022 and 2021:



Net Sales (million $) Shipments (thousand tons) Revenue/ton ($/ton) 1H22 1H21 Dif. 1H22 1H21 Dif. 1H22 1H21 Dif. Mexico 4,719 4,083 16 % 3,252 3,434 -5 % 1,451 1,189 22 % Southern Region 1,886 1,492 26 % 1,188 1,259 -6 % 1,587 1,186 34 % Other Markets 1,960 1,449 35 % 1,468 1,475 0 % 1,335 983 36 % Total steel products 8,564 7,024 22 % 5,909 6,167 -4 % 1,449 1,139 27 % Other products* 179 125 43 % Steel segment 8,742 7,149 22 % Mining segment 214 236 -9 % 1,734 1,940 -11 % 123 122 1 % Intersegment eliminations (213 ) (216 ) Net sales 8,743 7,169 22 %

*The item "Other products" primarily includes electricity sales in Brazil and Mexico.

Cost of sales was $6.0 billion in the first half of 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion compared to the first half of 2021. This was primarily due to a $1.3 billion, or 35%, increase in raw materials and consumables used, mainly reflecting higher purchased slabs and raw material costs, partially offset by a 4% decrease in steel volumes; and to a $215.9 million increase in other costs including a $142.3 million increase in labor costs, mainly in connection with Ternium Mexico employees' profit sharing scheme, and a $39.5 million increase in maintenance expenses.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses in the first half of 2022 were $591.7 million, or 7% of net sales, an increase of $136.8 million compared to SG&A expenses in the first half of 2021, mainly due to a $99.1 million increase in freight and transportation expenses, a $30.4 million increase in labor costs and a $11.0 million increase in taxes, partially offset by a $13.5 million decrease in amortization of intangible assets.

Operating income in the first half of 2022 was $2.1 billion, or 24% of net sales, compared to operating income of $2.2 billion, or 30% of net sales, in the first half of 2021. The following table outlines Ternium's operating result by segment for the first half of 2022 and 2021:

Steel segment Mining segment Intersegment eliminations Total $ million 1H22 1H21 1H22 1H21 1H22 1H21 1H22 1H21 Net Sales 8,742 7,149 214 236 (213 ) (216 ) 8,743 7,169 Cost of sales (6,056 ) (4,610 ) (179 ) (153 ) 191 208 (6,043 ) (4,554 ) SG&A expenses (572 ) (445 ) (20 ) (10 ) - - (592 ) (455 ) Other operating income (loss), net 23 17 (1 ) 0 - - 23 17 Operating result 2,138 2,110 14 74 (22 ) (7 ) 2,130 2,177

Net financial results were a loss of $23.7 million in the first half of 2022, principally due to a $118.4 million net foreign exchange loss partially offset by a $78.9 million gain related to changes in the fair value of financial assets. The net foreign exchange loss in the first half of 2022 reflected mainly the negative impact of the depreciation of the Argentine Peso (18% in the period) and the appreciation of the Mexican Peso (3% in the period) against the US dollar on Ternium Argentina's net long and Ternium's Mexican subsidiaries net short local currency positions, respectively. Net financial results in the first half of 2021 were a gain of $38.9 million.

Equity in results of non-consolidated companies was a gain of $108.0 million in the first half of 2022 and a gain of $217.6 million in the first half of 2021, mainly related to Ternium's equity in the results of Usiminas.

Income tax expense in the first half of 2022 was $400.8 million, with an 18% effective tax rate, compared to $568.7 million in the first half of 2021, with a 23% effective tax rate. Effective tax rates included the positive effect of deferred tax results at Ternium's subsidiaries in Mexico, related to the impact of inflation and the appreciation of the local currency versus the US dollar, and in Argentina, as the inflation rate outpaced the depreciation of the local currency versus the US dollar.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first half of 2022 was $687.0 million. Income tax payments reached $1.5 billion in the period, mainly due to significant outstanding tax balances for fiscal year 2021, paid in the first half of 2022 in Mexico and Argentina, and higher advance payments for fiscal year 2022 in Mexico. Working capital increased by $350.0 million in the first half of 2022 as a result of an aggregate $632.1 million increase in inventories and an aggregate $190.4 million net increase in trade and other receivables, partially offset by an aggregate $472.5 million net increase in accounts payable and other liabilities. The inventory value increase in the first half of 2022 was due to a $455.6 million increase in raw materials, supplies and others, and a $362.9 million higher cost of steel, partially offset by a $186.4 million lower steel volume.

Capital expenditures in the first half of 2022 were $285.6 million, $5.5 million lower than in the first half of 2021. During the period, Ternium advanced diverse projects throughout its main facilities, including those for further improving environmental and safety conditions and additional works in the new hot-rolling mill at the company's Pesquería industrial center in Mexico.

In the first half of 2022, Ternium's free cash flow was $401.4 million. The company paid dividends to shareholders of $353.4 million, and paid net borrowings and financial leases for a total of $412.8 million. As of June 30, 2022, Ternium had a net cash position of $1.0 billion.

Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2022 was $5.3 million. Income tax payments amounted to $617.2 million in the period, reflecting an increase in advance payments for fiscal year 2022 in Mexico and the payment of the outstanding tax balance for fiscal year 2021 in Argentina. Working capital increased by $681.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 as a result of a $759.9 million increase in inventories and an aggregate $73.1 million net increase in trade and other receivables, partially offset by an aggregate $151.6 million net increase in accounts payable and other liabilities. The inventory value increase in the second quarter of 2022 was due to a $407.4 million higher cost of steel, a $278.1 million inventory value increase in raw materials, supplies and others, and a $74.4 million higher steel volume. In the second quarter of 2022, Ternium had negative free cash flow of $166.1 million.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Consolidated Income Statement

$ million 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1H22 1H21 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales 4,438 4,305 3,920 8,743 7,169 Cost of sales (3,059 ) (2,984 ) (2,416 ) (6,043 ) (4,554 ) Gross profit 1,379 1,321 1,504 2,699 2,615 Selling, general and administrative expenses (310 ) (281 ) (245 ) (592 ) (455 ) Other operating income, net 3 20 12 23 17 Operating income 1,071 1,059 1,271 2,130 2,177

Finance expense (7 ) (7 ) (7 ) (14 ) (14 ) Finance income 16 24 18 40 35 Other financial income (expense), net 29 (79 ) 11 (50 ) 18 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 49 59 171 108 218 Profit before income tax expense 1,158 1,057 1,465 2,214 2,434 Income tax expense (221 ) (179 ) (307 ) (401 ) (569 ) Profit for the period 936 878 1,158 1,814 1,865

Attributable to: Owners of the parent 799 776 1,022 1,575 1,625 Non-controlling interest 137 102 136 239 240 Profit for the period 936 878 1,158 1,814 1,865

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

$ million June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) Property, plant and equipment, net 6,408 6,432 Intangible assets, net 916 902 Investments in non-consolidated companies 899 752 Deferred tax assets 222 161 Receivables, net 226 178 Trade receivables, net 0 0 Other investments 70 67 Total non-current assets 8,742 8,491 Receivables, net 464 358 Derivative financial instruments 7 4 Inventories, net 4,540 3,908 Trade receivables, net 1,976 1,767 Other investments 1,340 1,290 Cash and cash equivalents 719 1,277 Total current assets 9,047 8,605 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 2 2 Total assets 17,790 17,098 Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent 11,776 10,535 Non-controlling interest 1,928 1,700 Total Equity 13,704 12,235 Provisions 84 83 Deferred tax liabilities 128 186 Other liabilities 541 507 Trade payables 1 1 Lease liabilities 208 215 Borrowings 538 656 Total non-current liabilities 1,502 1,649 Current income tax liabilities 58 874 Other liabilities 364 345 Trade payables 1,564 1,126 Derivative financial instruments 0 2 Lease liabilities 47 44 Borrowings 551 823 Total current liabilities 2,584 3,214 Total liabilities 4,086 4,863 Total equity and liabilities 17,790 17,098

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

$ million 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1H22 1H21 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Profit for the period 936 878 1,158 1,814 1,865 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 153 150 149 303 300 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (49 ) (59 ) (171 ) (108 ) (218 ) Changes in provisions 1 (3 ) 2 (2 ) 6 Net foreign exchange results and others 29 81 59 110 121 Interest accruals less payments 2 2 0 4 2 Income tax accruals less payments (396 ) (688 ) 83 (1,084 ) 197 Changes in working capital (681 ) 331 (652 ) (350 ) (1,318 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (5 ) 692 628 687 956 Capital expenditures (161 ) (125 ) (161 ) (286 ) (291 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment 0 0 0 1 1 Acquisition of non-controlling interest (4 ) - - (4 ) (1 ) Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 29 0 0 29 0 (Increase) decrease in other investments (277 ) 82 24 (195 ) 173 Net cash used in investing activities (413 ) (42 ) (136 ) (455 ) (117 ) Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders (353 ) - (412 ) (353 ) (412 ) Finance lease payments (13 ) (12 ) (11 ) (25 ) (22 ) Proceeds from borrowings 74 80 114 154 132 Repayments of borrowings (339 ) (203 ) (242 ) (541 ) (279 ) Net cash used in financing activities (631 ) (135 ) (552 ) (766 ) (582 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,049 ) 515 (60 ) (535 ) 257

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not correspond to similar non-IFRS financial measures reported by other companies.

EBITDA equals net income adjusted to exclude net financial results, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA equals EBITDA adjusted to exclude the equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies. Adjusted EBITDA per ton equals adjusted EBITDA divided by steel shipments:

$ million 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1H22 1H21 Net income 936 878 1,158 1,814 1,865 Adjusted to exclude: Net financial results (37 ) 61 (23 ) 24 (39 ) Income tax expense 221 179 307 401 569 Depreciation and amortization 153 150 149 303 300 EBITDA 1,273 1,268 1,591 2,542 2,695 Less:Equity in earn. of non-cons. companies (49 ) (59 ) (171 ) (108 ) (218 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1,225 1,209 1,420 2,433 2,478 Divided by: steel shipments (000 tons) 2,957 2,951 3,068 5,909 6,167 Adjusted EBITDA per ton ($) 414 409 463 412 402

Free cash flow equals net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less capital expenditures:

$ million 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 1H22 1H21 Net cash (used in) provided by operat. activities (5 ) 692 628 687 956 Less: capital expenditures (161 ) (125 ) (161 ) (286 ) (291 ) Free cash flow (166 ) 567 467 401 665

Net (cash) debt equals borrowings less the consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments:

$ billion June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Borrowings (current and non-current) 1.1 1.4 1.6 Less: cash and cash equivalents2 (0.7 ) (1.8 ) (0.8 ) Less: other investments (current and non-current)2 (1.4 ) (1.2 ) (0.6 ) Net (cash) debt (1.0 ) (1.6 ) 0.2

2Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $1.1, $1.0 and $0.5 billion as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

