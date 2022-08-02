Luxury beachfront resort marks the debut of the Destination by Hyatt brand in Italy as well as the first Hyatt-affiliated hotel in Sardinia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the opening of 7Pines Resort Sardinia, a luxury beachfront resort overlooking the archipelago of La Maddalena. Offering unparalleled tranquility and laid-back luxury on one of Europe's most distinctive coastlines, 7Pines Resort Sardinia represents the first hotel in Italy to join the Destination by Hyatt portfolio, as well as the first Hyatt-affiliated hotel in Sardinia. The official opening demonstrates Hyatt's ongoing commitment to growing its luxury brands in the most sought-after destinations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006128/en/

7Pines Sardinia Guestroom (Photo: Business Wire)

The resort is situated in Baja Sardinia on the Costa Smeralda, just 10 minutes from the Porto Cervo neighborhood. The 76-room property is built within centuries-old rock formations with paths that weave through verdant gardens out to the resort's five secluded and unspoiled beaches, near wild coves and brilliant blue coastline. Thanks to the resort's on-site yachting services, guests can explore the emerald lagoons and heavenly beaches of the La Maddalena archipelago, which is a 20-minute boat ride away.

"We are excited to officially open 7Pines Resort Sardinia and invite guests to experience the laid-back luxury that 7Pines properties are known for," explains Jörg Lindner, founder and managing partner of 12.18. Investment Management. "With our extraordinary location, luscious surroundings, high-end gastronomy and outstanding design, 7Pines Resort Sardinia is poised to be the retreat of choice for the growing number of travelers and World of Hyatt members who expect unique, differentiated experiences alongside welcoming, luxury service."

Truly Immersive Guest Rooms

Channeling the Destination by Hyatt brand promise to authentically embody the spirit of each location, 7Pines Resort Sardinia is a true reflection of its locale. Piazza Martiri 7 authentically designed the 76 guestrooms with locally crafted features made from natural materials unique to Sardinia and include bespoke weavings, light fixtures and furniture created from the island's juniper trees. The natural materials echo in the neutral tones of the rooms, immersing visitors to the lush landscape of the resort's 37-acre (15-hectare) gardens. The Sea Views rooms, the Suite Del Principe, and the 731-foot (68-square meter) Suite Smeralda overlook the resort's quiet beaches and have direct beach access.

Inspired Culinary Options

7Pines Resort Sardinia's three restaurants take guests on a journey of discovery through the finest local flavors and ingredients. The hotel's main restaurant, Capogiro, offers seasonal dishes with the freshest produce that has been grown and caught locally. In the Cone Club, a day-to-night concept with a full-service beach bar, restaurant, bar and club, famed chef Tohru Nakamura collaborates with the best local producers for a truly Sardinian casual dining experience, complimented by mixologist Philip Bischoff's signature cocktail menu. At Spazio, the poolside restaurant, guests find daytime refreshments and informal lunch options, while the Beach Bar delivers drinks directly to their cabana. The Terrace Bar promises incomparable sunset views aperitif or exotic cocktail in hand.

Events and Meetings with a Purpose

7Pines Resort Sardinia provides an exhilarating setting for a wide range of events, thanks to the resort's unique location and inspiring natural beauty. With up to 3,681 square feet (342 square meters) of event space, the resort's highly adaptable facilities are perfect for a range of events such as weddings, cocktail receptions, or gala dinners.

For more formal gatherings, the resort's amenities are well-suited for executive events, with two connecting meeting rooms and a central space designed for socializing and connection between guests.

Holistic Wellbeing

7Pines Resort Sardinia's approach to wellbeing is influenced by the island's calming scenery, focused on providing a holistic offering to stimulate and revitalize guests. Pure Seven Spa offers a range of rejuvenating nature-inspired treatments, encouraging guests to lose themselves in a calm haven complete with indoor and outdoor treatment areas.

For guests looking to experience movement within nature, the resort's fitness facilities are embedded within the landscape, with trails, a dedicated multisport arena, 24/7 fitness center and two large outdoor pools to enjoy. There are also yoga and meditation sessions hosted on the beach, creating the perfect moment of peace and contemplation next to Sardinia's coastline.

7Pines Resort Sardinia marks the debut of the Destination by Hyatt brand in Italy and is the sixth Hyatt affiliated hotel in the country. It joins Park Hyatt Milan, as well as Hyatt Centric Milano Centrale, Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, Il Tornabuoni, which is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio, and The Tribune, which is a JdV by Hyatt hotel.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upper-upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt location connects guests to both people and place-offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours. For more information, visit destinationbyhyatt.com. Follow the Destination by Hyatt brand on Instagram: @destinationhotels, Twitter: @Destination, and Facebook: Destination Hotels.

About 7Pines Hotels Resorts

7Pines Hotels Resorts offer a laid-back luxury, lifestyle experience where the absolute focus is on the guests' wellbeing and their individual wishes, down to the very last detail. With our cultural empathy, we create unexpected experiences and pure enjoyment of life, in which time becomes infinity. With a first resort inaugurated on the west shores of Ibiza in 2018 and an upcoming resort in the north-east of Sardinia, 7Pines Hotels Resorts offer a winning combination of laid-back luxury and stylish atmosphere in glamourous locations.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2022, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,150 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 71 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR Collection, including Secrets Resorts Spas, Dreams Resorts Spas, Breathless Resorts Spas, Zoëtry Wellness Spa Resorts, Vivid Hotels Resorts, Alua Hotels Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt loyalty program, ALG Vacations, Unlimited Vacation Club, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006128/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Acsinia

Hyatt Director of Communication

hannah.acsinia@hyatt.com



Gloria Kennett

Hyatt

gloria.kennett@hyatt.com