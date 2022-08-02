Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Launches MicrocynVS Line of Products Exclusively for Veterinarian Use and Announces Partnership with DV Medical Supply

WOODSTOCK, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has launched a MicrocynVS® line of products exclusively for veterinarians.

Veterinarian-strength MicrocynVS is formulated for the management of wound, skin, ear and eye afflictions in all animal species. MicrocynVS products are designed to assist the animal's body in its own healing process. Many of the wounds, lacerations, rashes and infections encountered by veterinarians can be addressed with MicrocynVS.

Additionally, Sonoma has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with DV Medical Supply for the sale of MicrocynVS products in veterinarian clinics and practices throughout the United States. DV Medical Supply is a total solution provider to licensed veterinary and medical professionals. They are well known for their extensive selection of quality medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. For the next several months, DV Medical Supply will be rolling out MicrocynVS to over 700 vet offices throughout the United States.

"We expect the line of MicrocynVS products to become an integral part of veterinary care," said Josh Hyams, CMO and owner of DV Medical Supply. "For veterinarians, finding a superior cost-effective product that significantly decreases healing time and is safe for patients is key. Since MicrocynVS can be used for eye, ear, wound and skin issues, vets no longer need to stock four different products, eliminating redundant stock. Our goal is to provide veterinarians with high quality products with the ability to generate income for their practice. Essentially, we want to level the playing field and MicrocynVS has the potential to do just that."

"We are pleased to bring MicrocynVS to veterinarians through our partner, DV Medical Supply," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "MicrocynVS is one of the most powerful hypochlorous acid formulations on the market today. MicrocynVS safely eradicates most bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores to 99.9999% in just thirty seconds. We believe MicrocynVS will make a huge positive impact to veterinarian care and the animal patients they care for. Our proprietary Microcyn® technology is truly the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety."

About DV Medical Supply Inc.

Founded in 1978, DV Medical Supply Inc. distributes wholesale pharmaceutical and surgical supplies to the veterinary and medical sectors. They received national certification from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy as a Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor. Located in Gardena, California, DV Medical Supply's standard is to demonstrate its unrelenting commitment to product quality and security within the supply chain. More information can be found at https://www.dvmed.com.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "expect," "believe" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, MicrocynVS® and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ir@sonomapharma.com

SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710598/Sonoma-Pharmaceuticals-Launches-MicrocynVSR-Line-of-Products-Exclusively-for-Veterinarian-Use-and-Announces-Partnership-with-DV-Medical-Supply