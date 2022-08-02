Impact Fusion International Inc. Pays its Outstanding Taxes for its Property in Napoleonville, LA

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE/ August 2, 2022 / Impact Fusion International Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS) today announced that it has paid the taxes due on their property located at 204 Highway 1011 Napoleonville, LA 70390.

Impact Fusion's 62 acre property is home to their Supreme Gold Plus brand production plant. The Company's proprietary Nutri-Mastic component is infused into the sugar cane waste fiber, known as Bagasse, and creates a cattle feed supplement that is unique in the world. Our product has been widely accepted by ranchers in Mississippi, Texas and Georgia. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Impact Fusion has the only plant of its kind in the world.

www.biofuelsdigest.com/bdigest/2021/12/29/ifus-cattle-turning-bagasse-trash-into-a-cash-cow/

The Company continues to be committed to helping address the lack of quality animal feed for ranchers throughout the United States. The feed shortages are a direct result of the 10-year drought, wildfires, and the unavailability of fertilizer for this growing season due to the conflict in Ukraine. As a consequence of these conditions, ranchers, both cattle and horse, who are unable to secure quality feed for their herds or any feed at all, are being forced to slaughter them.

www.progressivecattle.com/news/market-reports/drought-conditions-pull-cattle-forward-in-2022-limited-cattle-supplies-draw-down-2023-production/

Impact Fusion is working to fill the backlog of orders from ranchers, most notably in the hardest drought -stricken areas of the American Southwest.

Our customers have an option to travel to the plant in Napoleonville to pick up their bagasse or they can opt to have the Supreme Gold Plus brand with our proprietary Nutri-mastic ,whether bailed or loose, shipped directly to their ranches or feedlots. All orders are always COD.

The plant has a capacity of producing 35 bales per hour weighing 2200 lbs each, with the ability of increasing production exponentially as needed.

Marc Walther/CEO

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusionl

