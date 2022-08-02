Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that, pursuant to its three equity incentive plans (the "Plans") as approved by the Shareholders at the June 25, 2021 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors have approved an aggregate of 2,870,800 in stock options ("Stock Options"), long term incentive grants ("RSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs") to its directors, officers, consultants and employees to acquire up to an aggregate of 2,870,800 common shares in the capital of the company.

1,167,050 Stock Options were granted to Directors, Officers, Consultants and Employees to purchase up to an aggregate 1,167,050 common shares of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.53 per common share and will vest 1/3 six (6) months after the date of the grant, with an additional 1/3 vesting twelve (12) months after the date of grant and the remaining 1/3 vesting two (2) years after the date of grant. The vesting schedule for Stock Options granted to investor relations employees (as defined in the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) will vest as to 1/3 after 12 months and 2/3 after 24 months. The Options expire on August 1, 2027.

1,328,750 RSUs were granted to Officers, Consultants and Employees, and will vest as to one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant.

375,000 DSUs were granted, which are solely awarded to the Directors, and will be redeemable upon the retirement or replacement of a director.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

