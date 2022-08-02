GXO Logistics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights



Second quarter revenue of $2.2 billion, up 15% year-over-year; including organic revenue growth 1 of 20%; net income attributable to GXO of $51 million; and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $176 million; diluted EPS of $0.44 and adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.68 or 55% growth

2022 organic revenue growth1 upgraded to 12-16% year-over-year from 11-15%; full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance1 upgraded to $715-$750 million from $707-$742 million

Business Highlights 2

Highest-ever quarterly new business wins of $475 million

Over $1 billion of incremental revenue contracted for 2022, equivalent to 14% of 2021 revenue; plus a further ~$500 million contracted for 2023 and ~$200 million for 2024

Sales pipeline of over $2 billion, up markedly year-over-year

Revenue retention rate consistently in the mid-to-high 90s since spin

Closed acquisition of Clipper Logistics





GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of GXO's debut on the New York Stock Exchange, creating the world's largest publicly traded pure-play contract logistics provider.

Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of GXO, said, "One year ago today, we became GXO, creating a pure-play logistics leader with a mission to accelerate growth, advance our technological leadership, maintain a robust capital structure, and drive value for our stakeholders. In our first year, I'm proud to say that we've delivered on our promises. We posted record operating results, completed the strategic acquisition of Clipper Logistics, grew market share by accelerating automation, maintained our investment grade balance sheet, set the industry benchmark for ESG, and established ourselves as the go-to logistics provider to the world's leading blue-chip brands.

"Our phenomenal second quarter performance and our market share gains reflect the value that GXO brings to our customers. We achieved record organic revenue growth for a quarter and our highest-ever $475 million of new business wins that give us multi-year revenue visibility, even beyond 2024. Our strong growth, earnings, cash flow, and balance sheet demonstrate the resilience of our business and give us confidence in our future. We continue to benefit from durable tailwinds, and the demand for our cutting-edge automated solutions is only growing stronger as customers increasingly look to GXO to help navigate supply chain complexity, elevated inventory levels, and high inflation.

"As a result of our highest-ever new business wins, combined with our first half achievements, we are pleased to raise our guidance once again."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue increased to $2.2 billion, compared with $1.9 billion for the second quarter 2021. Net income attributable to GXO was $51 million, compared with $11 million for the second quarter 2021. GXO reported pro forma net income attributable to GXO of $16 million for the second quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share was $0.44, compared with $0.10 for the second quarter 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to GXO1 was $79 million, compared with $51 million for the second quarter 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.68, compared with $0.44 for the second quarter 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA1") increased to $176 million from $150 million in the second quarter 2021. GXO reported pro forma adjusted EBITDA1 of $161 million for the second quarter 2021.

GXO generated $154 million of cash flow from operations, compared with $99 million for the second quarter 2021. In the second quarter 2022, GXO generated $68 million of free cash flow1 representing a 39% conversion ratio to Adjusted EBITDA, compared to $49 million for the second quarter 2021.

During the second quarter 2022, GXO won new customer contracts expected to contribute $475 million in annualized revenue. The new customer contracts GXO won through the second quarter 2022 are expected to contribute ~$500 million in incremental revenue in 2023.

2022 Guidance Update3

GXO is updating its full-year 2022 guidance, as follows:

Organic revenue growth 1 of 12%-16% (previously 11%-15%)

of 12%-16% (previously 11%-15%) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $2.70-$2.90 (unchanged)

of $2.70-$2.90 (unchanged) Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $715 million to $750 million (previously $707 million to $742 million)

of $715 million to $750 million (previously $707 million to $742 million) Return on invested capital 1 of greater than 30% (unchanged)

of greater than 30% (unchanged) Free cash flow1 of approximately 30% of adjusted EBITDA1(unchanged)



About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of e-commerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and e-commerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables below.

GXO's non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA margin, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization ("adjusted EBITA"), adjusted EBITA margin, pro forma adjusted EBITA, pro forma adjusted EBITA margin, adjusted net income attributable to GXO and adjusted earnings per share (basic and diluted) ("adjusted EPS"), free cash flow, organic revenue, organic revenue growth and return on invested capital ("ROIC").

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, GXO's core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. GXO's non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, pro forma adjusted EBITA, adjusted net income attributable to GXO and adjusted EPS include adjustments for transaction and integration costs, as well as restructuring costs and other adjustments as set forth in the financial tables below. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition, divestiture or spin-off and may include transaction costs, consulting fees, retention awards, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and separating IT systems. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives.

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted EBITA include adjustments for allocated corporate expenses and public company standalone costs. Allocated corporate expenses are those expenses that were allocated to the combined financial statements on a carve-out basis in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Public company standalone costs are estimated costs of operating GXO as a public standalone company following its spin-off from XPO Logistics, Inc. effective as of August 2, 2021 and represents the midpoint of our estimated corporate costs.

We believe that free cash flow is an important measure of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less payment for purchases of property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, pro forma adjusted EBITA and pro forma adjusted EBITA margin improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables, which management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe that adjusted net income attributable to GXO and adjusted EPS improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains, which management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities, including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. We believe that organic revenue and organic revenue growth are important measures because they exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, revenue from acquired businesses and revenue from deconsolidated operations. We calculate ROIC as our last twelve-month adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid divided by invested capital. We believe ROIC provides investors with an important perspective on how effectively GXO deploys capital and use this metric internally as a high-level target to assess overall performance throughout the business cycle.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating GXO's ongoing performance.

With respect to our financial targets for full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA, organic revenue growth, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC, and free cash flow, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and complexity of the reconciling items described above that we exclude from these non-GAAP target measures. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results and, as a result, we are unable to prepare the forward-looking statements of income and cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP, that would be required to produce such a reconciliation.

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,156 $ 1,882 $ 4,239 $ 3,704 Direct operating expense 1,775 1,554 3,523 3,074 Selling, general and administrative expense 220 177 410 348 Depreciation and amortization expense 77 95 153 174 Transaction and integration costs 24 35 43 53 Restructuring costs (credits) and other 1 (1 ) 14 3 Operating income 59 22 96 52 Other income (expense), net 23 (1 ) 39 - Interest expense, net (9 ) (6 ) (13 ) (11 ) Income before income taxes 73 15 122 41 Income tax expense (21 ) (1 ) (32 ) (10 ) Net income 52 14 90 31 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) (6 ) Net income attributable to GXO $ 51 $ 11 $ 88 $ 25 Earnings per share data Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.10 $ 0.76 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.10 $ 0.76 $ 0.22 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 116,131 114,626 115,435 114,626 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 116,646 114,626 116,111 114,626

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 384 $ 333 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $13 and $13, respectively 1,560 1,507 Other current assets 312 259 Total current assets 2,256 2,099 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net of $1,172 and $1,128 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 905 863 Operating lease assets 1,900 1,772 Goodwill 2,769 2,017 Intangible assets, net of $413 and $407 in accumulated amortization, respectively 557 257 Other long-term assets 319 263 Total long-term assets 6,450 5,172 Total assets $ 8,706 $ 7,271 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 592 $ 624 Accrued expenses 1,012 998 Short-term borrowings and obligations under finance leases 84 34 Current operating lease liabilities 490 453 Other current liabilities 186 220 Total current liabilities 2,364 2,329 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases 1,801 927 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,570 1,391 Other long-term liabilities 410 234 Total long-term liabilities 3,781 2,552 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 118,610 and 114,659 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 2,561 2,354 Retained earnings 214 126 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (246 ) (130 ) Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interests 2,530 2,351 Noncontrolling interests 31 39 Total equity 2,561 2,390 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,706 $ 7,271

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 90 $ 31 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 153 174 Stock-based compensation expense 16 13 Deferred tax benefit 3 3 Other 1 (6 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (20 ) (9 ) Other assets (30 ) (73 ) Accounts payable (56 ) (40 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43 53 Net cash provided by operating activities 200 146 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (154 ) (119 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 6 2 Purchase and sale of affiliate trade receivables, net - 12 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (874 ) 34 Other 19 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,003 ) (71 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt, net 898 - Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions and other - (25 ) Repayment of debt and finance leases (15 ) (56 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests - (128 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (12 ) - Net transfers from XPO Logistics, Inc. - 116 Other (2 ) 15 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 869 (78 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (15 ) 1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 51 (2 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 333 328 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 384 $ 326 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Common Stock issued for acquisition $ 203 $ -

Key Data

Disaggregation of Revenues

(Unaudited)

Our revenue disaggregated by geographical area was as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 United Kingdom $ 777 $ 615 $ 1,481 $ 1,167 United States 685 551 1,366 1,135 France 183 190 359 370 Netherlands 163 157 333 305 Spain 123 122 243 241 Other 225 247 457 486 Total $ 2,156 $ 1,882 $ 4,239 $ 3,704

Our revenue can also be disaggregated by various verticals, reflecting our customers' principal industry sector. Our revenue disaggregated by industry sector was as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 E-commerce, omnichannel retail and consumer technology $ 1,194 $ 999 $ 2,324 $ 1,950 Food and beverage 336 312 674 611 Industrial and manufacturing 269 251 532 499 Consumer packaged goods 224 184 436 370 Other 134 136 273 274 Total $ 2,156 $ 1,882 $ 4,239 $ 3,704









GXO Logistics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Pro forma)(1) (Pro forma)(1) Net income attributable to GXO $ 51 $ 11 $ 16 $ 88 $ 25 $ 34 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 3 3 2 6 6 Net income $ 52 $ 14 $ 19 $ 90 $ 31 $ 40 Interest expense, net 9 6 8 13 11 15 Income tax expense 21 1 2 32 10 13 Depreciation and amortization expense 77 95 95 153 174 174 Transaction and integration costs 24 35 35 43 53 53 Restructuring costs (credits) and other 1 (1 ) (1 ) 14 3 3 Unrealized gain on foreign currency options and other (8 ) - - (14 ) - - Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 176 $ 150 $ 158 $ 331 $ 282 $ 298 Allocated corporate expense(3) 13 29 Public company standalone cost(4) (10 ) (23 ) Pro forma adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 161 $ 304 Revenue $ 2,156 $ 1,882 $ 1,882 $ 4,239 $ 3,704 $ 3,704 Adjusted EBITDA margin(5) 8.2 % 8.0 % 8.6 % 7.8 % 7.6 % 8.2 %

(1) Pro forma as prepared under combined financial statements for all periods before August 2, 2021, includes allocated expenses from XPO Corporate.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

(3) Excludes the impact of adjusted items and allocated interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization from XPO Corporate.

(4) Estimated costs of operating GXO as a standalone public company.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted EBITA margin

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Pro forma)(1) (Pro forma)(1) Net income attributable to GXO $ 51 $ 11 $ 16 $ 88 $ 25 $ 34 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 3 3 2 6 6 Net income $ 52 $ 14 $ 19 $ 90 $ 31 $ 40 Interest expense, net 9 6 8 13 11 15 Income tax expense 21 1 2 32 10 13 Amortization expense 13 14 14 27 28 28 Transaction and integration cost 24 35 35 43 53 53 Restructuring costs (credits) and other 1 (1 ) (1 ) 14 3 3 Unrealized gain on foreign currency options and other (8 ) - - (14 ) - - Adjusted EBITA(2) $ 112 $ 69 $ 77 $ 205 $ 136 $ 152 Depreciation expense(3) 7 13 Allocated corporate expense(4) 13 29 Public company standalone cost(5) (10 ) (23 ) Pro forma adjusted EBITA(1)(2) $ 87 $ 171 Revenue $ 2,156 $ 1,882 $ 1,882 $ 4,239 $ 3,704 $ 3,704 Adjusted EBITA margin(6) 5.2 % 3.7 % 4.6 % 4.8 % 3.7 % 4.6 %

(1) Pro forma as prepared under combined financial statements for all periods before August 2, 2021, includes allocated expenses from XPO Corporate.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

(3) Allocated depreciation from XPO Corporate for all periods prior to August 2, 2021.

(4) Excludes the impact of adjusted items and allocated interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization from XPO Corporate.

(5) Estimated costs of operating GXO as a standalone public company.

(6) Adjusted EBITA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITA divided by revenue.





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to GXO $ 51 $ 11 $ 88 $ 25 Amortization expense 13 14 27 28 Transaction and integration costs 24 35 43 53 Restructuring costs (credits) and other 1 (1 ) 14 3 Unrealized gain on foreign currency options and other (8 ) - (14 ) - Income tax associated with the adjustments above(1)(2) (2 ) (8 ) (11 ) (16 ) Adjusted net income attributable to GXO(3) $ 79 $ 51 $ 147 $ 93 Adjusted basic earnings per share(3) $ 0.68 $ 0.44 $ 1.27 $ 0.81 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3) $ 0.68 $ 0.44 $ 1.27 $ 0.81 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 116,131 114,626 115,435 114,626 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 116,646 114,626 116,111 114,626 Aggregated tax of all non-tax related adjustments reflected above: Unrealized gain on foreign currency options and other $ 2 $ - $ 4 $ - Amortization expense (4 ) (2 ) (7 ) (5 ) Transaction and integration costs - (6 ) (5 ) (10 ) Restructuring costs (credits) and other - - (3 ) (1 ) Total income tax associated with the adjustments above $ (2 ) $ (8 ) $ (11 ) $ (16 )

(1) The income tax rate applied to items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items and contributions- and margin-based taxes.

(2) A portion of the transaction costs is not deductible.

(3) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Other Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 154 $ 99 $ 200 $ 146 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (89 ) (52 ) (154 ) (119 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3 2 6 2 Free Cash Flow(1) $ 68 $ 49 $ 52 $ 29

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Organic Revenue:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,156 $ 1,882 $ 4,239 $ 3,704 Revenue from acquired business (80 ) - (80 ) - Revenue from deconsolidation - (23 ) (20 ) (45 ) Foreign exchange rates 164 - 243 - Organic revenue(1) $ 2,240 $ 1,859 $ 4,382 $ 3,659 Revenue growth(2) 14.6 % 14.4 % Organic revenue growth(1)(3) 20.5 % 19.8 %

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

(2) Revenue growth is calculated as the change in year-over-year revenue growth, expressed as a percentage of 2021 revenue.

(3) Organic revenue growth is calculated as the relative change in year-over-year organic revenue, expressed as a percentage of 2021 organic revenue.





GXO Logistics, Inc.

Return on Invested Capital

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, Year Ended

December 31, Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 2021 2022 (Pro forma)(1) Adjusted EBITA(1)(2) $ 205 $ 171 $ 374 $ 408 Cash paid for income taxes (46 ) (22 ) (75 ) (99 ) Adjusted EBITA(1)(2), net of taxes paid $ 159 $ 149 $ 299 $ 309

(1) Pro forma as prepared under combined financial statements for all periods before August 2, 2021, includes allocated expenses from XPO Corporate.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

(In millions) June 30, 2022 Total Equity $ 2,561 Plus: Debt 1,885 Less: Cash and Cash equivalents 384 Less: Goodwill 2,769 Less: Intangible assets, net 557 Invested Capital $ 736 Ratio of Return on Invested Capital(1)(2) 42.0 %

(1) The ratio of return on invested capital is calculated as the trailing twelve months adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, divided by invested capital.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.









GXO Logistics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITA

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, Year Ended

December 31, Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 2021 2022 (Pro forma)(1) Net income attributable to GXO $ 88 $ 34 $ 162 $ 216 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 6 8 4 Net income $ 90 $ 40 $ 170 $ 220 Interest expense, net 13 15 25 23 Income tax expense (benefit) 32 13 (5 ) 14 Amortization expense 27 28 61 60 Transaction and integration costs 43 53 99 89 Restructuring costs and other 14 3 4 15 Unrealized gain on foreign currency options and other (14 ) - (1 ) (15 ) Adjusted EBITA(2) $ 205 $ 152 $ 353 $ 406 Depreciation expense(3) 13 15 2 Allocated corporate expense(4) 29 29 - Public company standalone cost(5) (23 ) (23 ) - Pro forma adjusted EBITA(1)(2) $ 171 $ 374 $ 408

(1) Pro forma as prepared under combined financial statements for all periods before August 2, 2021, includes allocated expenses from XPO Corporate.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

(3) Allocated depreciation from XPO Corporate for all periods prior to August 2, 2021.

(4) Excludes the impact of adjusted items and allocated interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization from XPO Corporate.

(5) Estimated costs of operating GXO as a standalone public company.

1 For definitions of non-GAAP measures see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section in this press release.

2 Key operational metrics exclude impact of the Clipper acquisition.

3 Our guidance reflects the acquisition of Clipper Logistics, excluding synergies; current foreign currency exchange rates; and the deconsolidation of a 50% owned joint venture.



