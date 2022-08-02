Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTC Pink: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings are available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.ctaurus.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Tawil, Interim Chief Executive Officer

email: info@ctaurus.com

phone: (646) 479-9387

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132646