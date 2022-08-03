- (PLX AI) - Societe Generale Q2 net banking income EUR 7,065 million vs. estimate EUR 6,566 million.
- • Q2 adj. gross operating income EUR 2,475 million
- • Q2 adjusted net income EUR 1,505 million
- • Q2 gross operating income EUR 2,607 million
- • Effective exit from Russia: EUR -3.3bn P&L impact before tax and very limited impact on capital
- • 2025 targets: Revenue growth (above or equal to 3% 2021-2025 CAGR)|
- • Improvement in the cost to income ratio (below or equal 62%)
- • Expected profitability of 10% (ROTE)
- • Target CET 1 ratio of 12% post Basel IV
- • Pay-out policy maintained: 50% of underlying Group net income
SOCIETE GENERALE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de