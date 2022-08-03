Joe Elliott MBE Joins IT Consultancy Kagool as an Associate Director

COVENTRY, England, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kagool is delighted to welcome Joe Elliott MBE as an Associate Director. Joe is well known locally in Coventry and throughout the Motor Industry and sporting world, brining a significant amount of executive expertise based on his roles in the Automotive industry and within Football Clubs.

Joe commented, 'I am over the moon to be working with Dan Barlow and his team in such a forward thinking company, and I will bring my business skills to the table to help the company keep moving into the future.'

Based in Coventry, the Elliotts Car Parts and Accessory Business was recognised as one of the best nationally for 40 years, and Joe went on to become Founder Chairman of the A1 Motor Stores Group, a countrywide retail organisation.

A Director of Coventry Transport Museum (1986 to present) and a Director of the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust (2010 to present), Joe is still very close to the Motor Industry both with classic car parts and more recently autonomous vehicles.

A lifetime fan of Coventry City Football Club, he joined the Board of Directors in 2002 and became Chairman of the club in 2007. These days, he chairs The Jimmy Hill Legacy Fund and is President of The London Supporters Club, The Diamond Club, and Former Players Association.

Joe is involved with a number of charities and was recently a member of the development board for Coventry City of Culture 2021/22.

Dan Barlow, Group CEO at Kagool, said, 'I've worked with Joe in my capacity with the Centre for the New Midlands and I've been hugely impressed with his leadership and behavioural style which will complement our leadership team. Joe is highly connected in this region and will bring energy, drive and maturity into what we do to drive the business forwards.'

