Compagnie Financière Tradition: 1st semester 2022 - Adjusted revenue of CHF 525.1m, up 7.7% at constant exchange rates

|Ad hoc announcement pursuant
to Article 53 of the Six Exchange
Regulation Listing Rules
|Lausanne, 3 August 2022
1st semester 2022: Adjusted revenue of CHF 525.1m,
up 7.7% at constant exchange rates
Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of CHF 483.9m in the first semester 2022 compared with CHF 452.0m in same period in 2021, up 7.0% at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 7.5%.
For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 525.1m compared with CHF 491.0m in 2021, an increase of 7.7% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 7.3% at constant exchange rates while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 17.5%.
In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 236.2m compared with CHF 213.3m in the second quarter 2021, representing an increase of 11.8% at constant exchange rates. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 256.4m against CHF 231.8m in 2021, up 12.1% at constant exchange rates with IDB up 11.6% and Non-IDB up 27.8%.
1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com
Patrick Combes, President
|Rohan Sant
|Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
|Voxia communication
|+41 (0)21 343 52 87
|+41 (0)22 591 22 63
|actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
|rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:rohan.sant@voxia.ch)
Attachment
- CFT - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Communiqué du chiffre d'affaires Q2 2022 - EN_VF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/61eaa3a6-6b51-4c70-936b-11a72367de3a)