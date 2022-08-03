Anzeige
Compagnie Financière Tradition: 1st semester 2022 - Adjusted revenue of CHF 525.1m, up 7.7% at constant exchange rates

Ad hoc announcement pursuant
to Article 53 of the Six Exchange
Regulation Listing Rules
Lausanne, 3 August 2022

1st semester 2022: Adjusted revenue of CHF 525.1m,
up 7.7% at constant exchange rates

Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of CHF 483.9m in the first semester 2022 compared with CHF 452.0m in same period in 2021, up 7.0% at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 7.5%.

For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 525.1m compared with CHF 491.0m in 2021, an increase of 7.7% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 7.3% at constant exchange rates while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 17.5%.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 236.2m compared with CHF 213.3m in the second quarter 2021, representing an increase of 11.8% at constant exchange rates. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 256.4m against CHF 231.8m in 2021, up 12.1% at constant exchange rates with IDB up 11.6% and Non-IDB up 27.8%.


1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA


Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com

MEDIA CONTACTS


Patrick Combes, President 		Rohan Sant
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication
+41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63
actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch) rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:rohan.sant@voxia.ch)

Attachment

  • CFT - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Communiqué du chiffre d'affaires Q2 2022 - EN_VF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/61eaa3a6-6b51-4c70-936b-11a72367de3a)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
