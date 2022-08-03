Vaccinations against various types of cancer and drug boosters that are suitable for reducing the effective doses of drugs - this is what Defence Therapeutics stood for, until yesterday. Now the Company has expanded its portfolio: the active ingredient AccuTOX ensures that cancer cells die. A Phase 1 trial is planned for 2023. Find out what the new application means and how the Company is otherwise positioned in our update.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de