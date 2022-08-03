Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc ('SEGRO') (BOURSE:SGRO), in its role as venture adviser to the SEGRO European Logistics Partnership ('SELP') joint venture, announces the pricing of a 5 year, €750 million senior unsecured Green bond issue for SELP. The order book at peak totalled approximately €2.5 billion and the bonds were priced at 245 basis points above euro mid-swaps, equating to an annual coupon of 3.75 per cent.

The proceeds of the issue will principally be used to refinance the existing (non-green) €500 million bond expiring in 2023, which are subject to an ongoing tender offer. In due course, they will be allocated to financing and/or refinancing Eligible Green Projects as outlined in the SEGRO Green Finance Framework, including the continued development programme, as well as providing funding for general corporate purposes.

About SEGRO European Logistics Partnership S.à r.l. (SELP):

SELP is a joint venture in which SEGRO owns a 50 per cent interest. It was established in October 2013 and owns €7.6 billion of big box warehouses and development land across seven Continental European countries. SEGRO acts as asset, property and development manager for SELP.

For further information see www.SELP.lu.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.7 million square metres of space (104 million square feet) valued at £23.8 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO's purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

