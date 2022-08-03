XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

3 August 2022

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power announces that it has been notified by Mr. Jamie Pike, Non-Executive Director, that across 1 and 2 August 2022, his wife purchased 3,838 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following the purchase Mr Pike has an interest in 3,838 Ordinary Shares.

The Company has further been notified by Mr. Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer, that on 1 August 2022, he exercised options over 10,276 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.01 each, and 5,335 Ordinary Shares at nil cost. He subsequently sold 7,359 Ordinary Shares to fund the tax liability due.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Clare Pike 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA to Non-Executive Director, Jamie Pike b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name XP POWER LIMITED b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735 b) Nature of the transaction 1) Purchase of Ordinary Shares 2) Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) £25.90 2,421 2) £25.75 1,417 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Aggregated Volume Aggregated Prices 1) 2,421 £62,703.90 2) 1,417 £36,487.75 e) Date of the transaction 1) 1 August 2022 and 2) 2 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Gavin Griggs 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name XP POWER LIMITED b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735 b) Nature of the transaction 1) Exercise of options granted on 1 November 2017 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017. 2) Exercise of options granted on 16 March 2019 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017. 3) Exercise of options granted on 2 March 2018 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 4) Exercise of options granted on 1 March 2019 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 5) Exercise of options granted on 4 March 2020 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 6) Sale of Ordinary Shares to fund tax liability due c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) £0.01 8,000 2) £0.01 2,276 3) £0.00 515 4) £0.00 4,349 5) £0.00 471 6) £26.029 7,359

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Aggregated Volume Aggregated Prices 1) 8,000 £80.00 2) 2,276 £22.76 3) 515 £0 4) 4,349 £0 5) 471 £0 6) 7,359 £191,547.48 e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction 1), 2), 3), 4) and 5) Outside a trading venue 6) XLON

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman +44 (0)207 638 9571