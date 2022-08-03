Rob Barnett, a senior clean energy analyst for Bloomberg, forecasts a 30% increase in global PV deployment this year, and double-digit growth through 2025.Demand is pushing solar growth across the world to new heights, as Bloomberg senior analyst Rob Barnett forecasts deployment to increase by 30% this year. Total global solar deployment is closing in on 1 TW installed - an impressive milestone for the energy transition. "The global solar picture is just staggering at this point," Barnett told Yahoo Finance. "We are on track to install something like 250 GW of solar capacity this year." China ...

