The Chilean energy regulator concluded an auction to supply electricity to the national system over a period of 15 years from 2027.From pv magazine Latam The Chilean National Energy Commission (CNE) has revealed it contracted 777 GWh of renewable electricity in the auction to provide 5.25 GWh of electricity for the national system over a period of 15 years from 2027. The winning developers are Zapaleri, which secured 126 GWh for a solar-plus-storage facility at a price of $0.03836/kWh, and FRV Development Chile I, which was awarded 651 GWh for a hybrid wind-solar project at a price of $0.03719/kWh. ...

